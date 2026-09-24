Oscar winner, ‘Sex and the City’ star arrested at anti-Netanyahu protest: ‘Go to hell’

A wave of protests swept New York as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived to address the UN General Assembly during a visit expected to last only a few hours.

The protests began the night before, when giant signs and protest messages showing Netanyahu’s face alongside the words “wanted for genocide” were projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge.

Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York during Netanyahu's visit ( Video: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Dozens of demonstrators were arrested, including Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon.

Hundreds of Israeli and American protesters took to the streets of Manhattan at several locations, with the main demonstrations taking place near UN headquarters and in Union Square Park.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would not personally take part in the demonstrations, but City Hall said municipal employees who chose to protest would not face disciplinary action or punishment.

Gallery Actress Susan Sarandon among those arrested at the demonstration ( Photo: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Among the protesters were Democratic influencer and streamer Hasan Piker and Democratic congressional candidates who have already won their primaries, Chris Rabb and Dr. Adam Hamawy.

On streets near UN headquarters in eastern Manhattan, protesters blocked major traffic arteries. New York police moved in and began clearing the area and making mass arrests of demonstrators who refused to leave the roadways.

Those arrested included Nixon, Sarandon and Linda Sarsour, an adviser to Mayor Mamdani who was recently denied entry to Israel.

Anti-Israel protesters gather during Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly ( Photo: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Also arrested were Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Democratic congressional candidate who won her primary with Mamdani’s backing, and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Alongside those arrested, several other prominent figures were seen among the protesters who gathered near the UN, including actor Elliot Page, Jewish comedian and actress Hannah Einbinder and Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander, who is Jewish.

Demonstrators carried signs against the government and shouted toward the official motorcade: “Netanyahu, go to hell.”

At the same time as the arrests near the UN, dozens of Israeli protesters gathered in Union Square Park for a demonstration organized by the unXeptable movement.

Signs calling for protests against Netanyahu ( Photo: Palestinian Youth Movement )

Organizers set up virtual ballot boxes intended to allow Israeli citizens to cast symbolic votes ahead of Israel’s elections and send a message calling for political change.

Eyal Eshel, father of fallen IDF observer Roni Eshel, spoke from a stage set up in Union Square. He was joined by protest leader Ami Dror, Israeli-American peace activist Alana Zeitchik and Rabbi Sarah Reines of Temple Emanu-El.