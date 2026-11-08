Israel's political showdown begins: Eisenkot to get mandate as new Knesset prepares for power struggle

The first and most significant milestone will come Sunday, when

Herzog is expected to follow through on his announcement and formally grant Eisenkot the mandate to form a government

. Although the Yashar! chairman

has secured 67 parliamentary endorsements

, his chances of completing the task remain uncertain. Herzog held consultations with party representatives to assess the depth of opposition between and within the political blocs before deciding that Eisenkot had the strongest prospects. Nevertheless,

Eisenkot remains far from assembling a government