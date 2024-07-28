Hezbollah mouthpiece reporter broadcasts live from Majdal Shams massacre site

Hana Mahameed, a correspondent for Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen, reported on Sunday from Majdal Shams, a day after 12 children and teenagers were killed by a Hezbollah rocket.
During her live broadcast, Mahameed discussed the casualties, funerals and mourning in the northern Druze town. She noted that thousands of people, including Palestinians, had come to offer condolences. She also reported on clashes between residents and ministers who visited the scene.
Mahameed touched on the Druze community's opposition to the establishment of wind turbines in the Golan Heights, detailed Hezbollah's denial of responsibility for the deadly rocket strike and noted that Israel had vowed to respond to the rocket attack. She described the situation in the Golan as a "scene of resistance to the occupation" and suggested skepticism in Majdal Shams regarding Israel's claim that Hezbollah was responsible for the explosion.
Al Mayadeen is known for disseminating Hezbollah propaganda along with other outlets like Al Manar. Last November, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi signed orders limiting Al Mayadeen’s broadcasts in Israel for 30 days following security assessments and Security Cabinet approval. These orders expired on December 14 but were extended for another 30 days, ultimately expiring on January 13, allowing the Lebanese channel to broadcast from Israel without restriction during the ongoing conflict. In May, the Israeli government shut down Al Jazeera's operations in the country.
Lebanon denies that Hezbollah launched the rocket, despite the group having taken responsibility for firing at posts around the time of the incident and the fact that the rocket, a Falaq-1, is exclusive to Hezbollah.
"The IDF is welcome to take the reporter and throw her across the border," Minister Karhi responded to the report."
"Allowing a Hezbollah reporter to broadcast from the site of the massacre that Hezbollah carried out is absurd by any measure. Regarding Al Mayadeen, like Al Jazeera, we sought security assessments to shut them down according to the law. Al Jazeera was prioritized for obvious reasons and was shut down, and Al Mayadeen is still in the process. Once the assessments are completed and approval is received, we will shut them down immediately."