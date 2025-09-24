Iran publishes alleged leak of Israeli nuclear sites, experts and secret files

Iran’s intelligence ministry on Wednesday published what it described as a large trove of “secret and classified” Israeli documents and photographs, claiming the materials were leaked by Israelis themselves .

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said the documents include footage from “the Dimona reactor and Israeli nuclear facilities,” details on “upgrades to nuclear weapons,” and information on “past and present Israeli projects developed in cooperation with the United States and the European Union.” He also claimed the material contains “a full list of staff and the administrative structure of Israel’s nuclear weapons program.”

Iranian intelligence publishes what it claims are classified images of Israeli nuclear facilities, along with secret documents said to involve scientists from the US and Europe

Khatib alleged that Israelis provided the information to Iran either in exchange for money or out of “intense hatred” for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the leak was possible because of what he described as Israel’s “defeat” in the 12-day war in June between Israel and Iran, and due to “deep penetration” of Iranian agents into “the protective layers of the Zionist regime.”

According to the ministry, the documents “reveal” the identities of 189 Israeli “nuclear and military experts.” Iranian officials further claimed that the publication of the materials signals “the end of Israel’s nuclear ambiguity policy,” the decades-old practice in which Israel neither confirms nor denies its nuclear capabilities.

The Iranian release also included, according to Khatib, “classified documents related to scientists from the U.S. and Europe” along with personal photographs of Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran’s claims could not be independently verified, and Israel did not immediately comment.

The announcement marked a continuation of assertions Iran made earlier this year. On June 10, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the intelligence ministry had obtained “important and classified documents” from Israel in what it called an unprecedented operation. The ministry said at the time that “all personnel involved returned safely” and that the documents covered “diverse subjects” of “strategic, practical, research and scientific value.”

The June statement claimed the material detailed “illegal and secret nuclear programs,” including sites, research and correspondence with American and European institutions.

Following that announcement, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said Tehran would soon release a report showing that “the United States and the European troika (Germany, Britain and France) are working continuously on Israel’s military nuclear program.” He further alleged that “a European state is working on producing a nuclear bomb in cooperation with Israel, according to documents received by the defense ministry.”