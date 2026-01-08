Lebanon’s army declares south weapon-free, Hezbollah disarmed

Lebanon’s army announced Thursday morning, as expected, that it has achieved its goal of disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, saying the only exception is a small number of areas that are “still under Israeli control.” The military added that work is continuing to clear tunnels and unexploded ordnance.
Israel had anticipated the statement and is expected to reject the claim that the area south of the Litani River has, in fact, been disarmed. In addition to Hezbollah, Palestinian terrorist groups such as Hamas also operate in the area, and the Lebanese army included all of them in its announcement, saying it has achieved a monopoly on weapons.
Even so, Israel is preparing for a focused, time-limited operation against Hezbollah. This is not expected to be a full-scale war, but rather a more intensive action than has been seen in recent years. Until then, Israel will continue its ongoing, limited strikes and is prepared to intensify them. The Israel Defense Forces are meanwhile building capabilities and readiness for a more forceful confrontation with Hezbollah.
In its official statement, the Lebanese army said it is acting under a government decision issued Aug. 5, 2025, and reaffirmed its commitment to take sole responsibility for security and stability across the country, particularly in areas south of the Litani River, in coordination with other security agencies. It said its plan to consolidate weapons has reached an advanced stage after meeting the goals of the first phase on the ground.
That initial phase includes the disarmament of Hezbollah. The army said operations are continuing to strengthen control and prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities. It also criticized Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, saying repeated violations of the cease-fire have hindered progress on remaining tasks and slowed the weapons-consolidation effort, even as it maintained that the first phase has been completed.
A Lebanese security source told Reuters the army’s declaration was intended to “signal” to all sides that no one would be able to operate freely in southern Lebanon — not Hezbollah or Hamas, and not Israel. Lebanon is currently facing mounting pressure to disarm Hezbollah, and its leaders fear a possible escalation if the goal is not met.
On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Aljadeed television channel published images from a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon showing cruise missiles dismantled into parts. The site, located between the villages of Kafra and Siddiqine south of the Litani River, was entered by the Lebanese army about two weeks ago, according to the report, and is described as a large facility that is still in the process of being dismantled.