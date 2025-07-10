'Doesn’t understand why war's still going': Former envoy says Trump is 'determined' to secure ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Israel, Hamas and regional players to strike a deal for the release of hostages, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Mike Herzog, who said Thursday that Trump is “determined” to secure an agreement despite deep ideological divisions.
In an interview with Ynetnews, Herzog said Trump “doesn’t understand why the war is still going on” and is frustrated by the lack of progress in talks. The president, he said, is pushing not only Hamas but also Israel to make concessions, including on core issues related to governance in Gaza after the war.
A major obstacle, Herzog explained, is Israel’s plan to establish a “humanitarian city” in Gaza as a postwar alternative to Hamas rule. The terror group strongly opposes the idea, creating what Herzog called a fundamental gap that will require more time to bridge than Trump initially anticipated.
Trump supports the framework presented by his Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, a partial deal that would not release all hostages, Herzog said. The goal, he added, is to launch broader negotiations during a proposed 60-day ceasefire. “During those 60 days, there can be discussions about the day after,” Herzog said, referring to possible alternatives to Hamas leadership in Gaza.
Trump, who returned to office in January, is “throwing his full weight” behind the proposed framework, Herzog said, pressuring Israel, Hamas and key regional actors. A diplomatic official involved in the process told Ynet that “the gaps are not just tactical—they are ideological and relate to questions of legitimacy.”
Herzog, who served as ambassador under President Joe Biden, said Trump’s unpredictability remains a concern. “He is known to be impatient and erratic,” Herzog said. “Right now he’s aligned with Israel, but we can’t rule out the possibility that he may eventually demand an end to the war.”
Trump has also made waves in Israeli domestic politics, calling for the cancellation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Herzog interpreted the move as an attempt to help Netanyahu bring the conflict to a close.
Asked about recent reports that Israel agreed to allow the transfer of funds to Gaza through Qatar and other mediators, Herzog said the money would go toward humanitarian assistance—not reconstruction. “I can’t imagine Israel would approve aid without agreeing with the U.S. on all the parameters,” he said.
Herzog also acknowledged tensions in the U.S.-Israel relationship, particularly after Israel’s alleged strike in Iran. “This is unprecedented. The U.S. has supported us in defense until now—not in offensive action,” he said. Still, he noted, “Israel and the U.S. don’t see eye to eye on everything—but Biden did a lot for Israel.”