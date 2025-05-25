Christian Zionists call for action after Israeli diplomats murdered in Washington

Christian Zionist leaders are calling for action following the murder of Israeli diplomat and member of Israel’s Christian community, Yaron Lischinsky, last week in Washington.

His girlfriend, Sarah Milgrim from Kansas, was also murdered.

3 View gallery Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sarah Milgrim were murdered in the shooting attack in Washington.

In an exclusive interview with Ynet News, Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans stressed that Elias Rodriguez—who allegedly opened fire on a group of people Wednesday night as they left an event for young professionals and diplomats hosted by the American Jewish Committee—had no connection to “Palestine” and no interest in diplomacy or policy.

“His only mission was hatred. This was not activism. It was pure antisemitism,” Evans said. “We are losing the ideological battle against radical antisemitism. Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and their supporters have weaponized the language of social justice to mask their true agenda — incitement, violence, and terror. Billions of dollars from Middle Eastern Gulf states have flowed into elite American universities, creating an environment where hatred of Israel — and by extension, Jews — is normalized, even romanticized.”

3 View gallery Dr. Mike Evans ( Photo: Peri Mandelbaum )

According to Evans, America’s young minds have been radicalized, and events like the one on Wednesday are the tragic result.

For Evans—who was born to a Jewish mother and Christian father and is now considered a prominent pro-Israel Evangelical leader—the situation in the U.S. is not abstract but, in his words, “deeply personal.”

“At the age of 11, I was nearly strangled to death by my own father while trying to protect my Jewish mother from his abuse,” Evans recalled. “I blacked out. When I came to, curled in a fetal position, I cried out to God in rage. I was furious to still be alive. But in that moment, I had a revelation: if I couldn’t save one Jew from a Jew-hater, then perhaps I was born to defend all Jews. That moment defined my life’s purpose — to stand against antisemitism wherever it appears.”

Lischinsky was the brother of Hanan Lischinsky, a news desk manager for All Israel News , a pro-Israel website that focuses on coverage for the Evangelical community. The site is run by Christian Zionist and Israeli-American Joel Rosenberg, who described the Lischinskys as “strong and devout” followers of Jesus.

He said the murdered brother was “well-known, well-respected, and well-loved throughout the Israeli Messianic community.” Lischinsky was also a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces, a diplomat for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a passionate soccer player, according to Rosenberg.

The Messianic Jewish community in Israel has long faced controversy and criticism. Its members blend Jewish traditions with belief in Jesus. Many in the broader Jewish community perceive their activity as proselytizing—efforts to convert other Jews—which is considered religious interference and, in some cases, is illegal in Israel.

Messianic Jews are often people born Jewish who now believe in Jesus. Today, many Evangelical Christians also attend Messianic congregations.

There are around 310 Messianic Jewish congregations in Israel. A representative from the Fellowship of Israel Related Ministries told The Jerusalem Post last year that roughly 700 Messianic Jewish soldiers currently serve in the IDF, including in elite units.

Since the October 7 massacre, there has been an outpouring of Christian support for Israel.

Rosenberg called on Christians around the world to “pray for the families and friends and colleagues of this beautiful couple, including everyone they worked with at the Israeli embassy in Washington.”

Evans said he has sent a letter to the White House identifying nonprofit organizations in the U.S. that he claims are shielding pro-Palestinian groups potentially funding terrorism. He said these organizations aim to cut off U.S. support for Israel and must be investigated and stopped.

In partnership with the State of Israel, Friends of Zion recently launched the Friends of Zion Ambassador Institute. Through the program, FOZ will train thousands of young pastors, influencers, and educators from around the world in leadership principles and a strong biblical worldview.

The goal is to bring thousands of emerging leaders to Israel each year, aiming to reach 10,000 by 2026.

“These individuals will experience the land, connect with its people, and return home as powerful voices against antisemitism — commissioned as honorary ambassadors for Israel,” Evans explained.

He said Lischinsky “was one of ours.”

“Everything that has happened for Israel so far under Donald Trump is because of Evangelicals. We now have an office in the White House,” he continued, referring to the new White House Faith Office, led by Pastor Paula White. “Everything that is happening now to combat antisemitism in America is also happening because of the Evangelicals.”

3 View gallery Mike Evans puts up billboards in support of Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration. ( Courtesy )

He said Israel is fighting an ideological, economic, and media war that the Jewish people cannot win alone. He called on Christians and Jews to join forces.