Court rejects former IDF top lawyer's appeal, orders continued detention

A Tel Aviv court on Monday rejected an appeal by former military advocate general Maj. Gen. (res.) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to overturn her detention, ruling that she poses a risk of obstructing justice in an ongoing investigation into an alleged cover-up of leaked military footage.
The decision came just hours after Tomer-Yerushalmi filed the appeal, arguing that the original arrest order had been issued hastily due to fears she might flee. Her attorneys described the court’s ruling as a “clear error” and asked that she be allowed to attend the hearing via Zoom, citing her medical condition and a need for rest following what they called a distressing 24-hour period.
The district court dismissed the request, with the presiding judge stating that she found no fault in the earlier ruling to extend the detention. “There is reasonable suspicion at this stage of the investigation,” the judge wrote, adding that the core grounds for detention are based on suspected obstruction of justice.
A police representative argued during the hearing that Tomer-Yerushalmi had “grossly abused” her former position as the head of the military’s legal system and used her authority to “suppress and manipulate facts.”
Tomer-Yerushalmi was arrested Saturday night after being declared missing for several hours. She was later found near Herzliya’s Cliff Beach after leaving her home and car behind, along with a note that raised concerns for her well-being. Police have not located her mobile phone, though a separate device was found nearby and is not believed to be hers.
Due to her medical condition, Tomer-Yerushalmi was not questioned Monday. Police said she had been granted a rest day and would undergo “intensive” questioning starting Tuesday. Investigators are expected to confront her with the officer who leaked footage from the Sde Teiman military detention facility. That officer, who served as Tomer-Yerushalmi’s spokesperson, admitted to the leak during a conversation with a Shin Bet interrogator after undergoing an inconclusive polygraph test, which was part of her vetting for a senior role.
Tomer-Yerushalmi and former deputy military prosecutor Col. (res.) Matan Solomesh were both ordered held for three additional days by the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court. The court cited public safety concerns and a substantial risk of obstruction in its ruling.
Tomer-Yerushalmi is suspected of fraud, breach of trust, abuse of authority, obstruction of justice and unlawfully providing information to a public official. She submitted her resignation shortly before her arrest.