Israeli drones destroy 15 Iranian warplanes across multiple bases, IDF says

IDF drones destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters in coordinated overnight strikes on six separate airfields across western, eastern and central Iran, the military said Monday.

IDF drones destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters in coordinated overnight strikes on six separate airfields across western, eastern and central Iran, the military said Monday.

IDF drones destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters in coordinated overnight strikes on six separate airfields across western, eastern and central Iran, the military said Monday.

According to the IDF, the targets included Iranian regime aircraft stationed at the bases, among them F-14 and F-5 fighter jets and AH-1 attack helicopters. An aerial refueling aircraft was also hit. The strikes damaged runways, underground hangars and additional infrastructure, the military said.

According to the IDF, the targets included Iranian regime aircraft stationed at the bases, among them F-14 and F-5 fighter jets and AH-1 attack helicopters. An aerial refueling aircraft was also hit. The strikes damaged runways, underground hangars and additional infrastructure, the military said.

According to the IDF, the targets included Iranian regime aircraft stationed at the bases, among them F-14 and F-5 fighter jets and AH-1 attack helicopters. An aerial refueling aircraft was also hit. The strikes damaged runways, underground hangars and additional infrastructure, the military said.