Israeli drones destroy 15 Iranian warplanes across multiple bases, IDF says

IDF drones destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters in coordinated overnight strikes on six separate airfields across western, eastern and central Iran, the military said Monday.
According to the IDF, the targets included Iranian regime aircraft stationed at the bases, among them F-14 and F-5 fighter jets and AH-1 attack helicopters. An aerial refueling aircraft was also hit. The strikes damaged runways, underground hangars and additional infrastructure, the military said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The unmanned aerial vehicles, operated by the Israeli Air Force, were used to disable aircraft reportedly designated for use against Israeli operations in Iranian airspace. “The Air Force disrupted the takeoff capabilities at these airports and impaired the Iranian military’s ability to launch aerial operations from them,” the IDF said in a statement.