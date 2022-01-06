Palestinian gunman shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank raid

Israel Defense Forces shot and killed a Palestinian who had opened fire on them during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The IDF said it was carrying out an operation to arrest a wanted suspect when Palestinians opened fire on the troops. It said forces killed one of the gunmen. No soldiers were injured and a suspect was arrested.

2 צפייה בגלריה Bachar Hashash killed by IDF troops in the Balat Refugee camp near Nablus on Thursday

The fatality Bachar Hashash, according to his brother, was also wanted by Israel, but he wasn't the target of the raid, and only attempted to prevent the troops from entering the camp.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said Bachar Hashash was critically wounded and later died following clashes with the military. The incident comes amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli forces thwarted an attack in the West Bank after a Palestinian man attempted to drive his car into a military checkpoint . The attacker was shot and killed and no injuries among Israeli troops were reported.