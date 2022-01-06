Palestinian gunman shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank raid

Israel Defense Forces shot and killed a Palestinian who had opened fire on them during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday.
The IDF said it was carrying out an operation to arrest a wanted suspect when Palestinians opened fire on the troops. It said forces killed one of the gunmen. No soldiers were injured and a suspect was arrested.
The fatality Bachar Hashash, according to his brother, was also wanted by Israel, but he wasn't the target of the raid, and only attempted to prevent the troops from entering the camp.
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said Bachar Hashash was critically wounded and later died following clashes with the military. The incident comes amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks.
Two weeks ago, the Israeli forces thwarted an attack in the West Bank after a Palestinian man attempted to drive his car into a military checkpoint. The attacker was shot and killed and no injuries among Israeli troops were reported.
Also, last month, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car filled with Jewish Yeshiva students next to a West Bank settlement outpost. Yehuda Dimantman, 25, was killed and two others were wounded near Homesh settlement, which is considered illegal by the Israeli government.