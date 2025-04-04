Court orders Netanyahu aides to house arrest in Qatargate probe, slams police conduct

The Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court on Friday ordered two close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — Jonathan Urich , a senior adviser, and Eli Feldstein , a former spokesperson—to be released to house arrest until April 22, rejecting a police request to extend their detention by an additional seven days.

The hearing was part of the ongoing investigation into the so-called “ Qatargate ” affair, in which the two are suspected of acting on behalf of the Qatari government while serving in senior advisory roles to the prime minister.

During the proceedings, attorney Amit Hadad accused the police of employing an unlawful interrogation tactic against the defendants. He claimed investigators deliberately orchestrated a meeting between Urich and Feldstein after their separate questioning sessions in order to prompt unauthorized contact and potential obstruction of justice.

Hadad further alleged that Urich lost consciousness during his interrogation after complaining of chest pains and was denied timely medical care. A police representative countered that Urich had declined to be taken to a hospital out of concern he would be exposed to the media.

Judge Menachem Mizrahi issued a sharp rebuke to law enforcement, expressing skepticism over a last-minute security opinion presented by police to justify extending detention based on public danger. “This is not a legal opinion—it's a draft. Who signed it? It contradicts the very claim of complexity,” the judge said. “You initially based the arrest on suspicion of obstruction. Drafting an opinion like this doesn’t take three days. If this is a security case and there was contact with a foreign agent, how can there not have been a danger to the public from the start?”

Until now, police had argued for keeping the suspects in custody solely over concerns of obstructing the investigation. The new claim of public endangerment, based on a preliminary opinion from the Shin Bet security agency, was introduced only at Friday’s hearing—prompting the judge’s criticism that it appeared inconsistent with the earlier framing of the case.

“I cannot give weight to a supposed threat that only surfaced today," Judge Mizrahi stated in his ruling. "Regrettably, there is concern that the investigators used the detention period to pursue a separate line of inquiry.”

Police have requested a delay in the release in order to appeal the decision to the district court.

The police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit arrested Urich and Feldstein on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent, bribery, breach of trust and tax offenses. Urich is also suspected of disclosing classified information to American-Qatari lobbyist Jay Footlik, police later revealed.

On Tuesday, Menachem Mizrahi extended their detention by two days and lifted a gag order on the case . During the hearing, investigators disclosed suspicions that Urich and Feldstein had relayed messages to journalists on behalf of Qatar, allegedly under the guise of acting on behalf of Israeli officials. The court also heard that their efforts aimed to diminish Egypt’s role as mediator during the war while promoting Qatar as a more favorable intermediary.

Mizrahi sharply criticized the widespread media leaks surrounding the case, which he said “trampled” the gag order, and disclosed that the suspected media campaign was part of a coordinated attempt to shape perceptions of regional diplomacy.

On Wednesday, police held a confrontation between Urich and Feldstein , who gave conflicting accounts during their interrogations. During the heated exchange, Feldstein accused Urich of lying and abandoning him in a parallel classified documents case involving Netanyahu’s former security spokesperson, who is accused of leaking sensitive information. Urich denied any connection to payments Feldstein allegedly received from Israeli businessman Gil Birger—who was also questioned Monday—and from Footlik. Urich reportedly broke down in tears during the confrontation.

At a court session on Thursday, police agreed to keep both suspects in custody until Friday. A police investigator acknowledged that “Urich and Feldstein’s statements contradict one another” and noted that the Shin Bet has not yet issued an assessment indicating harm to national security.

Also questioned under caution this week was another Israeli businessman with ties to Gulf states, suspected of contact with a foreign agent in connection with the same alleged messaging campaign. He handed over his cellphone to police, who are expected to summon additional business figures for questioning.

Police have also requested to question another Netanyahu adviser, Israel Einhorn, who is currently residing in Serbia. Einhorn denies any involvement. A senior legal official said that because Israel lacks a mutual legal assistance treaty with Serbia, no formal extradition proceedings have been launched. However, authorities have contacted Einhorn through his attorney to inform him that he is expected to present himself for questioning. So far, he has not complied.

Late Thursday, Qatar issued a rare and sharply worded denial , rejecting allegations that it had financed a media campaign aimed at discrediting Egypt’s role in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. The Qatari government made no reference to the Israeli investigation or the suspects involved but praised Cairo’s mediation efforts and warned against “spreading falsehoods.” The Qatari denial made front-page headlines in local newspapers.