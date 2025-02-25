220-pound bomb attack against IDF forces in northern West Bank foiled | Watch security forces dismantle the bomb

The Shin Bet announced Tuesday evening that it had foiled a shooting attack in Huwara planned by a terrorist cell, and at the same time thwarted an attack on IDF forces in the northern West Bank using a 100-kg (220-pound) bomb.
A joint statement with the IDF noted that Shin Bet operational unit fighters, Yamam -National Counter-Terrorism soldiers, and Shomron Brigade soldiers arrested terrorists Ahmed Ali Zakharna and Tariq Abu Zeid on January 11 in Nablus, who were traveling in their vehicle on their way to carry out a shooting attack. Two M-16 rifles were seized from their possession.
During their interrogation by the Shin Bet, it emerged that the two were on their way to carry out a shooting attack in Huwara, and that terrorist operatives from the Jenin Battalion had received a 100-kg (220-pound) bomb, which they wanted to use against IDF forces.
In light of the information received during the interrogation, additional operatives from the cell were arrested Monday night in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet in the city of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank, who were in possession of weapons and the powerful 100-kg bomb.
At the same time, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade, who in recent days joined the counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, operated under the direction of the Shin Bet in Qabatiya, Silat al-Harithiya, and Al-Yamun. The forces searched dozens of terrorist infrastructures, arrested 15 terrorists, located weapons, and destroyed explosives, including the bomb.