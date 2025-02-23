IDF tanks near Jenin as Israel expands West Bank anti-terror operation

For the first time since the Second Intifada, Israeli tanks were sighted in the West Bank on Sunday morning near the village of Muqeibila, close to Jenin. The presence of armored vehicles comes as the IDF announced a ramping up of anti-terror operations following last week's attempted coordinated bus bombings in central Israel .

TheIDF said that it deployed only 3 tanks to the area which it emphasized would only serve for defensive measures and not take part in offensive operations.

Palestinian sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces have imposed a 48-hour curfew in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, as part of the widening military operation.

Israeli tanks near the Palestinian village of Muqeibil

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, forces will operate in additional villages under the Menashe Brigade’s jurisdiction. "The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police continue counterterrorism operations in northern Samaria and are expanding offensive activity in the area. A tank unit will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive efforts. Forces continue their operations in both the Jenin and Tulkarem regions," the statement read.

The forces deployed include three reinforcement battalions sent following the bus bombings in central Israel on Thursday night.

On Sunday, Israel's Border Police undercover unit killed three armed terrorists in the Far'a refugee camp north of Nablus.

Undercover border police forces kill three armed terrorists in a West Bank refugee camp





IDF forces in Nur Shams

The counter-terror operation focuses primarily on Jenin and the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem . The tanks are expected to be deployed inside Jenin in the coming days as part of efforts to clear the area of explosive devices. So far, the IDF has demolished dozens of homes belonging to militants in the heart of the refugee camp, which has become a stronghold for armed groups in recent years.

The deployment of tanks in the West Bank is highly unusual. Until now, the IDF has relied on D9 armored bulldozers and reinforced vehicles for operations in northern Samaria. The use of tanks signals a strategic shift, with the military aiming to exert additional pressure on militant groups in the area.

Since the beginning of Operation "Iron Wall," the IDF said that more than 200 wanted suspects were arrested and at least 71 terrorists killed. According to military sources, 217 firearms have been seized, and over 100 explosive-making facilities have been destroyed. Security forces have also tightened control over key roads in the region, setting up additional checkpoints to increase pressure on terror organizations.

Investigation into bus bombings continues

Meanwhile, security officials were continuing to investigate Thursday's bus bombings, which were carried out using improvised explosive devices similar to those frequently encountered by the IDF in the northern West Bank. Authorities were working to identify the network responsible and prevent future attacks.

The IDF was also facing growing concerns over possible "game-changing" weapons smuggling along the Jordanian border with the West Bank. The military views the deployment of tanks in the northern West Bank as a clear message to terror groups that Israel was determined to neutralize them.

Defense officials also believe that some of the convicted Paletinian terrorists who were released to the West Bank as part of Israel’s cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas may return to terrorist activities. Security forces were closely monitoring these individuals in an effort to prevent the rebuilding of Hamas infrastructure, particularly ahead of the upcoming Mulim holy month of Ramadan that begns next month.