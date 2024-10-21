Ministers demand strong response to Iran

Ministers in Israel's security cabinet voiced criticism over Israel's lack of response to Iran's aggressions including the drone attack that targeted the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.
In an hours-long cabinet meeting on Sunday, the ministers accused the military of failing to take appropriate action in response to the attack. Security officials said in response that the IDF can only take action after the government decides what Israel's response should be.
The question of when and how Israel should respond to Iran's ballistic missile attack has not been brought before the security cabinet until now and would likely only be discussed after Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior security officials finalize the plan.
Gallant was supposed to travel to Washington last week, to discuss and coordinate an Israeli strike on Iran with his counterpart but was prevented from leaving by Netanyahu who said that his trip can only take place after there was a cabinet vote authorizing the prime minister and the defense minister to decide on a plan.
During Sunday's meeting, ministers discussed the consequences of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and if it could be leveraged to reach a cease-fire and hostage release deal. The ministers expressed their hope that Qatar, a mediator in talks with Hamas could pressure the terror group to agree to Israel's terms.
they also heard a briefing about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the American threat of withholding arms to Israel if aid is not delivered in sufficient amounts. In a letter sent earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin threatened to invoke a national security memorandum issued in March which set conditions for continued U.S. military support to Israel, including allowing unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Despite recent claims by Israel that it was not preventing aid, including the entry of 30 trucks of food into northern Gaza on Monday, the U.S. remains concerned about restrictions.
