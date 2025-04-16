IDF kills last remaining terrorist from fatal West Bank attack in January

The IDF said on Wednesday that its forces killed Omar Zakharna, one of the terrorists involved in the deadly West Bank terror attack that killed three near the settlement of Kedumim last January.
Elad Winkelstein, a police officer, Aliza Reiss and Rachel Cohen were murdered when 3 gunmen open fire on cars and buses traveling on the West Bank road.
Palestinians reported early on Wednesday that IDF forces laid siege to a cave in the town of Mesilia near Jenin. Another terrorist was also killed in the operation, the Palestinians said.
Two of the three-man squad that carried out the fatal terror strike were killed earlier this year. Mohamad Nazzal and Katiba Shalab, both residents of Qabatiya, were operatives of the Islamic Jihad.
During an operation of security forces acting on intelligence from the Shin Bet, forces closed in on a cave in Mesilia where the terrorists were hiding and in the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed including an Islamic Jihad operative who was released in November 2023, as part of the cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas.
Weapons, flak jackets and ammunition were found in the cave. Other terrorists, armed with handguns, who assisted the two were apprehended and taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet," a joint IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet announcement said.
Naomi Azulay, whose mother Rachel Cohen was murdered in the attack in January, said the killing on Wednesday brought the family little joy. "We feel the tragedy all the time and we find no solace in today's events. We congratulate the forces and hope no more terrorists are released in deals," she said.
"Our tragedy prompted the anti-terror operation that has been ongoing in the West Bank, so our mother did not die in vain. She was killed for being Jewish and any action to eliminate terror is welcomed."
Harel Winkelstein who lost his brother in the attack, also said there is no solace, but there is some closure. The terrorist will not live out his life in or out of prison. It is over."