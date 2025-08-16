50 hostages held for 680 days: Nationwide protests planned across Israel

Widespread protests are set across Israel Sunday as part of a “National Strike” organized by families of hostages and fallen soldiers, marking 680 days since 50 Israelis were taken captive in Gaza. Dozens of private companies, local councils, universities and other organizations have said they will allow employees to participate freely, with organizers saying momentum has been steadily growing.
The day will begin at 6:29 a.m., symbolically marking the start of the October 7 attack, with the first installation at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. At 7:00 a.m., families of hostages and murder victims will hold a press conference, while demonstrations are planned at dozens of intersections, including distribution of yellow ribbons to drivers and protests in front of coalition lawmakers’ homes. A photo exhibition will display images of hostages prior to their abduction, alongside videos released by Hamas from captivity. Every hour, family members will speak about their loved ones.
At 11:00 a.m., doctors — dubbed “The White Coats” — will march to the square. Later, at 4:00 p.m., the “Israel Blows the Horn” initiative will sound vehicle horns nationwide for one minute in solidarity with the hostages. Dozens of convoys from across the country will then head to Savidor train station on their way to a main rally at 8:00 p.m. at Hostages Square, attended by hostages’ families, survivors and bereaved families.
Travel to the protest may be challenging due to damaged electrification cables near Ganot Junction and between Hadera and Netanya. Repairs are expected to take several days, raising concerns that train lines may not operate normally and that road congestion could increase due to planned blockages and convoys.
Meanwhile, mediators Egypt and Qatar informed Israel that Hamas has softened its stance and is now willing to negotiate a partial deal, prompting suggestions that Israel return to proximity talks. Israeli officials remain divided: National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said the option should not be dismissed, while Mossad Chief David Barnea and Minister Ron Dermer oppose partial negotiations, demanding a full deal.
In Jerusalem, survivors and families held a “Shabbat reception” in front of Defense Minister Israel Katz’s home in Kfar Ahim for the second consecutive week. Surrounded by photos of the 50 hostages, they recited Kiddush in the shadow of Gaza’s tunnels where the hostages remain.
Sasha Troufanov, who returned from captivity six months ago, addressed Katz: “My friends are still there, they are gasping underground. People who don’t remember what it’s like to walk outside, breathe fresh air and not the damp air of the tunnels. Their freedom is in your hands.”
Ilana Gritzewsky, whose partner Matan Zangauker has been held for nearly 700 days, said the struggle is taking its toll. “I am without strength. I didn’t think I would stand here after almost 700 days without Matan, while Eitan Horn and David Cunio are still in the tunnel. I promised I would do everything to bring them back — and it still hasn’t happened,” she said, urging the public to join the protest. “We will stop the country together with all the people. They are hungry, suffering torture, not knowing if we are still fighting for them — we are fighting for them.”
Other survivors, including Yaffa Adar and Iair Horn, stressed the urgency of remembering those still in captivity. “We are here because we must not forget them for a moment,” they said. “Every day that passes is a life-threatening danger.”