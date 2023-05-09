U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides to leave post in summer

After nearly two years as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides is to leave his post in the summer and has reportedly already informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, two U.S. officials told the American news website Axios.
Stephanie Hallett, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, is expected to serve as charge d’affaires once Nides steps down.
Last week, the ambassador told Secretary of State Tony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that he wants to end his posting. According to U.S. officials, Nides said that his decision was not related to the political situation in Israel and that his main motive is his desire to return home to his family, from which he's been away since December 2021.
“Tom has worked with characteristic energy and skill to further strengthen the special bond between the United States and Israel, and to advance U.S. diplomatic, economic, and security interests," Blinken told Axios. "We will all miss having him represent us in Israel, but I know he is looking forward to some well-deserved time with his family.”
Nevertheless, the announcement of his departure comes against the backdrop of tense relations between the Israeli government and the Biden administration, amid the judicial overhaul that is promoted by the Netanyahu coalition. Nides was one of the senior Americans who spoke out recently against the legislation. In February, he told CNN that he urged the Israeli government to slow down and try to get a consensus on the proposed judicial reform.
"The one thing that binds our countries together is a sense of democracy and a sense of democratic institution. That’s how we defend Israel at the UN, that’s how we stand up for the values that we share,” Nides said.
Nides continued to voice his opinion in the Axe Files podcast hosted by David Axelrod. "End of the day, the U.S. is not in a position to tell and dictate to Israel how to pick their Supreme Court. However, what binds our countries together is a sense of democracy and democratic institutions. That's how we defend Israel in the UN. As I've told Netanyahu a 100 times - We can't work on issues like Iran or the Abraham Accords if your backyard is on fire."