Government scraps Shin Bet chief dismissal after he announces resignation

The government on Tuesday announced it was canceling the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar after he said he would step down next June.

Bar's ousting by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet prompted claims that it was motivated by Netanyahu's concerns after the Shin Bet began an investigation into the involvement of his close aides with the government of Qatar and actions they were alleged to have taken in the service of Qatar, that posed a threat to the hostages held in Gaza and to national security.

The move is seen as a possible effort to prevent the Supreme Court deliberation over the prime minister's conduct that could point to a conflict of interests

"It was the government's position that Bar should resign as head of the Shin Bet, in a respectful manner," the government said in a statement. adding that although his resignation comes late, it negates the need to fire him

"As the head of the organization, I took responsibility — and now, on the evening that symbolizes memory, heroism, and sacrifice, I chose to announce its fulfillment and decided to end my role as head of the Israel Security Agency," Bar said in a speech at an event honoring fallen Shin Bet officers at the agency's headquarters.