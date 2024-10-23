Steak, sushi and pizza: IDF steps up its food game for front line troops

As IDF soldiers engage in battles in southern Lebanon, their culinary experience has seen a significant upgrade. Commando Brigade fighters, along with paratroopers and tank crews, are now receiving far better meals than those provided in the past. Instead of the traditional rations of canned corn and tuna, soldiers were treated to pulled asado and entrecôte steaks from a smoker set up in the Galilee during the High Holy Days.

"Those fighting in Lebanese territory received these delicacies in special trays, with carefully prepared side dishes. Troops on the front lines enjoyed these gourmet meals packed in baguettes," said logistics officers from the 98th Division’s elite Commando Brigade.

2 View gallery IDF soldiers in Lebanon treated to gourmet meals ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Their philosophy is simple: every ammunition shipment should also include quality food for the troops, especially after the lessons learned from operations in Gaza. Combat rations have also been upgraded, now featuring protein bars, beef jerky and vacuum-sealed meat dishes in various sauces that can be heated in the field. Over the holidays, soldiers in enemy territory even received festive treats, including dates, pomegranates and olives.

The experience of creating a supply network under the more difficult conditions of Gaza has been crucial. "In Gaza, we reached a point where we had ice cream freezers powered by generators, pizzerias for the troops, mobile sushi bars, shawarma stations and more," the logistics officers recounted.

"There’s no reason why soldiers in Lebanon shouldn’t enjoy good food as well. Our rule is that no soldier should receive the same meal two days in a row. We hold daily brainstorming sessions, learn from our experiences and constantly seek new ways to improve, paying attention to every detail."

Recently, the IDF has begun testing airborne supply drops in the northern sector, causing some alarm in the Upper Galilee earlier this month . However, the supply drops were primarily an operational test, similar to the equipment drops in Gaza earlier this year, and aimed at ensuring readiness for potential ground operations deep in Lebanon.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in southern Lebanon ( Photo: from X )

Additionally, Commando Brigade troops have used special robots to transport food and equipment in recent weeks, minimizing risk to soldiers. These machines have successfully navigated Lebanon’s rugged terrain, though troops are also prepared for "logistical independence," remaining far from supply lines if necessary.

While operations along the northern border are expected to conclude within weeks, soldiers have been fully equipped with winter gear, including thermal shirts and storm suits, as temperatures in the region continue to drop.

Another logistical development has been the establishment of military police stations along the border to handle the large amounts of weapons seized from Hezbollah, ensuring proper evaluation before they are investigated or destroyed.

