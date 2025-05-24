Tsurkov release deal hinges on US approval over Iranian tied to American’s murder

A proposed deal to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov , an Israeli-Russian academic abducted in Iraq in March 2023 , remains stalled as it awaits American approval, French news agency AFP reported Saturday.

According to the report, a central condition of the deal involves the release of Mohammad Reza Nouri, "an officer" in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imprisoned in Iraq for his alleged role in the 2022 killing of American aid worker Stephen Troell in Baghdad. U.S. prosecutors say the murder was carried out as retribution for the 2020 assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport.

Iraqi officials told AFP that Washington has not agreed to the terms, particularly the inclusion of Nouri, whom they accuse of murdering a U.S. citizen. Some Iraqi and diplomatic sources did not rule out the possibility that Tsurkov may have been transferred to Iran since her abduction .

In contrast, three sources, including one government official, told the London-based Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that negotiations for Tsurkov’s release had reached their final stages, with only her release remaining. “The negotiations were long and very exhausting, but they ended with a deal that included the payment of a ransom,” one source said.

A source involved in the talks said the kidnappers agreed to release her as part of a broader agreement that included the release of individuals who had attacked U.S. interests in the region, including Nouri.

“The deal is finalized, all details have been agreed upon, and only Tsurkov’s release is pending,” the source added. The paper also reported that an Iraqi national security official denied knowledge of the deal and declined to comment on reports of her release.

Nouri, identified in the U.S. indictment as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was allegedly the mastermind behind the ambush that killed Troell in November 2022. He was arrested in Iraq in March 2023.

According to the indictment, Nouri played a central role in planning the attack, gathering intelligence on Troell’s daily routine, purchasing weapons and vehicles and providing safe houses for the operatives. Troell, who lived in Baghdad and worked at an English language institute, was ambushed while returning home with his wife. Gunmen forced the couple to stop near their home, blocked all escape routes and fatally shot Troell in front of his wife.

After the killing, Nouri was in contact with one of the assailants, who informed him that one of the gunmen had been injured. The two reportedly exchanged encrypted messages celebrating the murder. That same night, Nouri left Iraq for Iran, stopping en route at a site linked to Soleimani.

Several members of the hit squad also fled Iraq for Iran, where Nouri arranged housing and safe haven for them. Nouri and another IRGC officer allegedly told the assailants that Troell was a spy for the United States and Israel, and claimed he posed a threat to Islam by encouraging young Iraqis to embrace Judaism—grounds, they argued, that justified his killing.

Nouri was indicted by Iraqi authorities in 2023 and found guilty of involvement in the murder. The Associated Press previously reported that Nouri and four Iraqi accomplices were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the killing.

Ramping up efforts to secure Tsurkov's release

Iraqi sources told the Saudi-owned Al Hadath news network on Saturday that “serious efforts” are underway to secure Tsurkov’s release. A separate report indicated that the deal for her release could be completed within 10 days.

An Israeli official confirmed that efforts to secure Tsurkov’s release are ongoing. “As part of its efforts on this matter, Israel has requested assistance from the United States and other countries,” the official said.

According to Al Hadath, Tsurkov could be released as part of confidential understandings between Iraq and the United States. The network reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is pursuing the matter in an effort to ease international pressure, following a secret visit to Washington by a senior Iraqi security official.

Tsurkov’s sister, Emma Tsurkov, told Ynet in response to the reports that, “We hope the reports are true, but at this time we have no details. We are waiting for official updates.”

Israel is involved in negotiations over Tsurkov’s release, with the National Security Council among the bodies handling the case. Last week, an Israeli official familiar with the matter said that Israel was not close to securing her return but expressed cautious optimism about potential progress. Officials have sought to avoid raising false hopes.

Tsurkov, 38, holds dual Israeli and Russian citizenship and had been living in the United States while pursuing a doctorate at Princeton University. She was kidnapped in Baghdad on March 26, 2023, while conducting field research.

There was no claim of responsibility for her abduction, but Israel accused Iraq's powerful Kataib Hezbollah of holding Tsurkov. The Iran-backed armed faction has implied it was not involved.

Her visit to Iraq was reportedly not her first, and she is believed to have entered the country using her Russian passport.

Last week, Emma Tsurkov met with Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, in a renewed effort to achieve a breakthrough .

Boehler was previously criticized for direct contacts with Hamas but played a key role in securing the release of Israeli-American IDF soldier Edan Alexander from captivity in Gaza. A successful resolution in Tsurkov’s case would mark another achievement for him.