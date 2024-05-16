Bring them home: UN Security Council discusses Gaza hostages for 1st time since Oct. 7

The UN Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss "the fate of the hostages," for the first time since October 7. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on Hamas to release all the hostages as the first step that will lead to ending the war. Dr. Shoshan Haran, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri and released, and Ayelet Samerano, the mother of Yonatan Samerano, whose body was abducted by UNRWA workers to Gaza, were invited to the discussion.
As chair of the discussion, Thomas-Greenfield opened the discussion and thanked the Israeli representatives for their testimonies. After Thomas-Greenfield, the UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations demanded the unconditional release of the hostages, including "British nationals." France added that it "has condemned in the strongest terms the October 7 terror attack on Israel."
The Israelis shared their stories of horror and carnage from October 7. Dr. Shosha Haran described how "another missile attack" was actually a terrorist infiltration. After being requested to stay in her home's safe room and lock the door, she and her grandchildren heard gunfire, explosions and shouts in Arabic approaching her house. She shared how the feeling of fear and hopelessness was dominant in those moments.
She also told the members of the Security Council how the terrorists broke into their house with a bulldozer, and how the children were afraid as they though faced what they thought was imminent death. Haran shared how they were blindfolded and taken to Gaza still wearing pajamas. After 50 days in captivity, Haran was released in a hostage deal and learned of her family's fate. Her husband, Avshalom, was murdered along with her sister Lialach, her sister's disabled husband, and his caretaker. In addition, she said in her testimony that their house and all their belongings were completely burned.
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan demanded the Security Council pressure Hamas to release all hostages immediately. Erdan warned that if the council does not take action against Hamas, the abductions will spread worldwide and become a global phenomenon. Also, Erdan raised the question of why is the international community not imposing sanctions on Hamas leaders.
"Since the brutal massacre by Hamas, the Security Council and the UN have done nothing for our hostages. If the council really wants a cease-fire, returning the hostages home should be a priority," Erdan said, adding: "Look into the eyes of the family members of the hostages and give them answers. What pressure did the council exert on Hamas terrorists? Why were no sanctions imposed on the leadership of the terrorist organization? Unfortunately, there are no answers."