Bring them home: UN Security Council discusses Gaza hostages for 1st time since Oct. 7

The UN Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss "the fate of the hostages," for the first time since

October 7

. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on Hamas to release all the hostages

as the first step that will lead to ending the war. Dr. Shoshan Haran, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri and released, and Ayelet Samerano, the mother of Yonatan Samerano, whose body was

abducted by UNRWA workers to Gaza