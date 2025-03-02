Trump invites released hostage to White House after watching televised account of captivity

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited freed hostage Eli Sharabi to the White House, his brother Sharon Sharabi said Sunday. The invitation came after Trump watched an interview on Israel's Channel 12 Ovda program, in which Sharabi spoke about his captivity and his hope for the release of the remaining hostages.

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited freed hostage Eli Sharabi to the White House, his brother Sharon Sharabi said Sunday. The invitation came after Trump watched an interview on Israel's Channel 12 Ovda program, in which Sharabi spoke about his captivity and his hope for the release of the remaining hostages.

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited freed hostage Eli Sharabi to the White House, his brother Sharon Sharabi said Sunday. The invitation came after Trump watched an interview on Israel's Channel 12 Ovda program, in which Sharabi spoke about his captivity and his hope for the release of the remaining hostages.

“We are flying on Monday for a meeting with the president on Tuesday,” Sharon Sharabi said. “It is the vital, present need,” he added, as cease-fire talks remain stalled and 59 hostages are still held in Gaza.

“We are flying on Monday for a meeting with the president on Tuesday,” Sharon Sharabi said. “It is the vital, present need,” he added, as cease-fire talks remain stalled and 59 hostages are still held in Gaza.

“We are flying on Monday for a meeting with the president on Tuesday,” Sharon Sharabi said. “It is the vital, present need,” he added, as cease-fire talks remain stalled and 59 hostages are still held in Gaza.

Sharabi was held by Hamas for 491 days. After his release, he learned that his wife and two daughters were murdered in the Oct. 7 massacre and that his brother, Yossi, died in captivity.

Sharabi was held by Hamas for 491 days. After his release, he learned that his wife and two daughters were murdered in the Oct. 7 massacre and that his brother, Yossi, died in captivity.

Sharabi was held by Hamas for 491 days. After his release, he learned that his wife and two daughters were murdered in the Oct. 7 massacre and that his brother, Yossi, died in captivity.

along with Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami. Their condition, having lost so much weight, alarmed Israelis and prompted an angry reaction from the president and other top administration officials. "They looked like Holocaust survivors," Trump said.

along with Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami. Their condition, having lost so much weight, alarmed Israelis and prompted an angry reaction from the president and other top administration officials. "They looked like Holocaust survivors," Trump said.