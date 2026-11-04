Eisenkot vows to restore bipartisan US-Israel ties as he moves to form government

Against the backdrop of the U.S. midterm election results, which reflected, among other things, a significant shift in American public opinion against Israel, Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot issued a message to "our friends and partners in the United States and around the world."
"The citizens of Israel voted for change and for the replacement of the current government," Eisenkot, who is expected to receive the mandate to form Israel's next government, said. "Our democracy is strong. We are working to fulfill the will of the Israeli people by establishing a new government as soon as possible, a national emergency government."
He added that he intends to "bring new leadership to Israel, leadership that will serve all Israeli citizens. Together with my partners, we will build a stronger Israel: a Jewish and democratic, liberal and equal society, confident in its future."
The Yashar! chairman described the relationship between Israel and the United States as something that extends beyond an alliance between governments. "It is a partnership between peoples, built over generations and rooted in shared democratic values, based on the belief that our nations are safer and more prosperous when they stand and work together," he said.
Eisenkot pledged that, under his leadership, "we will renew and deepen this partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations on which it has rested for years, and work to advance the entire Middle East. We will seek not only to reduce conflicts, but also to seize opportunities and promote cooperation."
Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump directly, Eisenkot said he "looks forward to working closely and productively with him and his administration."
"Israel will remain a key and trusted strategic partner of the United States in the Middle East," he continued. "We will maintain a partnership that benefits both nations across every aspect of life. Together, we can advance our shared security interests, strengthen regional stability and open new doors to prosperity across the Middle East."
"This is the Israel I believe in, and this is the future we intend to build," Eisenkot concluded.