Bereaved father apologizes to Eisenkot for shouting 'You murdered your son' outside his home

Bereaved father Yossi Cohen met Wednesday afternoon with Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, days after demonstrating outside his home, calling him a "traitor" and shouting, "You murdered your son."
Following the meeting, which was also attended by Cohen's wife, Orly, the two men appeared side by side in a recorded statement that ended with a handshake.
Cohen apologized to Eisenkot for his remarks outside the former military chief's home. "A few days ago, I went to the home of Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot and directed terrible and hurtful words at him and his family," Cohen said. "I want to apologize first and foremost to Gal, may his memory be blessed, to Hanna and to Gadi."
"I also want to call on everyone, Knesset members, aides and voters, to refrain from violence and accept differing opinions."
Cohen reiterated his apology, saying, "Once again, I ask forgiveness from Gadi, Hanna and Gal, may God avenge his blood. Unity among the people of Israel."
Cohen is a member of the Din V'Tzedek (Law and Justice) forum. His son, Amit, was murdered during the October 7 Hamas attack on the Nova music festival while protecting his partner, Norel Mansouri, and her sister, Roya. Both women were also murdered in the attack.
On Sunday evening, Cohen demonstrated outside Eisenkot's home, shouting through a megaphone, "You murdered your son, traitor!" Other protesters at the scene joined in the chants.
Following the incident, authorities decided that Eisenkot would receive full Shin Bet protection beginning Wednesday. Security personnel from Unit 730, the Shin Bet's dignitary protection unit, will replace the private bodyguards who have accompanied him until now.
Eisenkot's son, Gal, was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip on December 7, 2023, at the age of 25. Gal, an infantry soldier serving in Battalion 699 of the 551st Reserve Brigade, was conducting searches with fellow soldiers on the outskirts of Jabaliya when a large explosive device concealed in a shaft detonated near them. He was critically wounded and evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, where he was pronounced dead.
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