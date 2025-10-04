Trump reveals Gaza withdrawal map; hostage deal to begin 'once Hamas confirms'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday unveiled a map outlining what he called Israel’s initial "withdrawal line." Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “After negotiations, Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we presented and shared with Hamas.”
Trump said, “Once Hamas confirms, the cease-fire will take effect immediately, the hostage and prisoner exchange will begin, setting the stage for the next phase of Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.”
The map resembles the initial withdrawal line included in last week’s 20-point plan, but with more detail. The new version clearly shows Rafah remaining under Israeli control, as well as the Philadelphi Corridor. In the northern Gaza Strip, Beit Hanoun is explicitly marked as remaining under Israeli control. According to the map, the IDF would continue to encircle Gaza City.
Trump emphasized that Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza is “initial,” part of his 20-point plan for a gradual pullback. After the initial withdrawal to allow the release of hostages, Israel is expected to gradually transfer control of additional areas to a proposed Arab-Muslim international force tasked with demilitarizing the territory. According to the original map released as part of the plan, the IDF would retain control over Gaza’s security perimeter and its border with Egypt along the Philadelphi Corridor “until it is fully secured against terrorist threats from Gaza.”
Hamas, meanwhile, did not respond to the plan’s demilitarization demands. After Trump expressed confidence that the group is “ready for peace,” he issued a new statement warning Hamas against delaying and praising Israel for complying with his call to halt operations in Gaza—a move that is effectively a unilateral ceasefire. Trump said, “Hamas must act quickly—otherwise all the cards will be on the table. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly”.
On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a recorded statement saying Israel is on the verge of a “major achievement” that would see all 48 hostages in Gaza returned after two years in captivity. He said the release would happen “in a single stage, with the IDF remaining deep inside Gaza and in the areas it controls.” Netanyahu expressed hope that news could come by the upcoming Sukkot holiday but stressed that nothing is final. “Due to the increased military and diplomatic pressure we applied, Hamas is pressured to agree to the plan we presented,” he said. “In the first stage, Hamas will release all our hostages and IDF forces will redeploy to maintain control over key areas deep in Gaza.”
Negotiations on the details are set to begin Monday in Cairo, with an Israeli delegation led by Defense Minister Ron Dermer, a Hamas delegation, and U.S. representatives including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Netanyahu said the talks aim to “finalize the technical details of our hostages’ release.” He added that Israel and the U.S. intend to conclude negotiations within days but left open the possibility of renewed fighting. “In the second stage of the agreement, Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized. This will happen either diplomatically under Trump’s plan or militarily by us. It will be achieved one way or another, the easy way or the hard way—but it will be achieved.”