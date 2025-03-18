'Take Trump seriously': WH warns 'terrorists in the Middle East' after cease-fire collapse

Israel consulted with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of its surprise attack on Gaza late on Monday, ending the fragile cease-fire.
"The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Fox News interview.
Israel said it was conducting extensive air strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets after Hamas refused to release hostages and was rebuilding its strength during the months of truce.
"As President Trump has made it clear - Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose," the White House spokesperson said.
Trump had previously publicly warned using similar words, saying that Hamas should release all hostages in Gaza or "let hell break out."
"All of the terrorists in the Middle East... should take President Trump very seriously when he says he is not afraid to stand for law-abiding people and he is not afraid to stand up for the United States of America and our friend and our ally, Israel," Leavitt said.
Washington separately launched a new wave of airstrikes on Saturday in Yemen in which it said dozens of members of the Houthi movement were left dead. The Houthis said at least 53 people were killed. Reuters could not independently verify those casualty numbers.
The Houthis had launched more than 100 attacks targeting shipping from November 2023, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.