Israel resumes release of Palestinian prisoners after temporary halt over hostage incident

Israel resumed the release of Palestinian prisoners Thursday evening, following a temporary suspension ordered by the government in response to chaotic scenes during the handover of Israeli hostages in Khan Younis.

The third phase of the prisoner exchange began with buses carrying prisoners departing from Ofer and Ketziot prisons. However, violent clashes erupted in Beitunia in the West Bank as demonstrators protested the transfer.

Earlier, Israeli authorities had halted the scheduled release of 110 Palestinian prisoners , after a Gazan crowd blocked the path of vehicles carrying freed hostages to their handover point in Khan Younis. The hostages were forced to walk through the crowd to reach Red Cross vehicles, leading Israel to issue a strong protest to mediators.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to halt the prisoner release until assurances were received that future hostage transfers would occur safely.

"The prime minister, alongside the defense minister, has ordered a delay in the release of prisoners until the safe passage of our hostages is guaranteed in the upcoming phases," Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Omer Dostri, said. "Israel demands that mediators secure these guarantees."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added: "I support the prime minister and call on him to halt the release of terrorists until assurances are received that the disturbing, degrading scenes from Gaza and the abuse of our hostages before their return will not happen again."

Buses carrying prisoners were instructed to stop and return to the prisons, while Hamas and other Palestinian factions condemned Israel’s move. Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said, "We demand that Israel be held accountable for implementing the terms of the agreement."

After negotiations, Israel agreed to resume the releases following a commitment from mediators ensuring that future hostage transfers would be handled securely.

"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand, mediators have provided assurances that hostages in upcoming phases will be transferred safely," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. "Israel insists that lessons be learned, and that future handovers are conducted under strict security measures."

Prisoners were freed from Ketziot Prison in southern Israel and Ofer Prison near Givat Ze’ev. Of the 110 inmates released, about 30 were deported, while the rest were transferred to Gaza and the West Bank.

Among the notable prisoners freed was Zakaria Zubeidi , a high-profile terrorist involved in multiple shooting attacks.

In exchange for the release of Israeli hostage Agam Berger, Israel freed 30 prisoners serving life sentences and 20 prisoners with varying sentences; for Arbel Yehoud’s release, Israel freed 30 minors and women; and for Gadi Mozes' release, Israel freed 30 prisoners, including 27 serving various sentences and three serving life terms.

The IDF dropped leaflets near Ofer Prison reading: "We will not allow demonstrations in support of terrorism."

IPS Central District commander Shlomi Sagi said: "We've been preparing the prisoners for release since last night. We'll load them onto buses and transfer them. The International Red Cross has conducted all necessary checks. There have been no unusual incidents; order and discipline are being maintained. We will ensure discipline to the end — no celebrations will be allowed."