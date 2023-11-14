All the steps the IDF took to wrest control of northern Gaza away from Hamas

As troops from the 7th and Golani brigades pushed deeper into Gaza City, they've been able to assert dominance in areas considered Hamas strongholds up until now. The IDF Spokesperson had a detailed account of the proceedings: "In recent days, forces from both the 7th Brigade and the Golani Brigade conducted operations in Sheikh Ijlin and Rimal, securing control over government institutions that Hamas used for military purposes.
Combined combat forces in the 7th Brigade secured the Hamas legislature and government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering facility used for weapons production and development. During the operation, the forces took control of the Gizat compound, which contains Hamas training facilities, an operational situation room, detention and interrogation facilities. Hamas weapons, as well as training and study materials also were located in the facility.
Furthermore, the Golani Brigade combined combat forces successfully secured the Governor’s Residence, identified as a facility used by the Hamas terror organization. This building housed both Hamas military and police offices and the organization's military intelligence offices, headquarters, and various outposts. Some of these outposts were used by Hamas for training in preparation for the invasion into Israel on Saturday, October 7."
"In the past few days, we've been engaged in combat in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital," said Lt. Col. Gilad, the commanding officer of Battalion 603 in the 7th Brigade. "We've accessed numerous locations sanctioned by the government. This includes residential areas, schools and establishments that, on the surface, appear harmless.
"However, in each of these places, we've uncovered extensive Hamas infrastructure, even an underground military base. Every identified location was demolished, and any seized materials were handed over to the IDF for further investigation. Regardless of how long it takes or how challenging the path may be, our brigade and battalion will keep fighting. We are committed to achieving victory," he said.