'Stop immediately': Italy joins condemnation of Israel's Gaza offensive

Italy's foreign minister on Wednesday said the continued assault on the Gaza Strip has become unacceptable and must stop immediately.
"The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless terrorist act is taking on dramatic and unacceptable forms, Antonio Tajani told the parliament in Rome on Wednesday. "We call on Israel to stop immediately."
Tajani also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the removal of Gaza's Palestinian residents, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already added to his list of objectives of the war. The Italian minister said that expelling Palestinians from the Strip was not and would never be an acceptable option.
"We are ready to contribute to a possible peacekeeping mission under Arab leadership," he said.
Tajani's remarks were unusual after the Italian government avoided public criticism of Israel after the Hamas massacre on October 7. Rome has now joined other Western nations that have come out against Israel's latest offensive on Gaza.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday made his strongest condemnation of Israel in a press conference in Finland, saying that the toll to civilians in Israel's assault can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism.
Merz said that he planned to hold a call with Netanyahu this week to tell him "to not overdo it," though for "historical reasons" Germany would always be more guarded in its criticism than some European partners.
After 600 days since the start of the massacre and the ensuing war, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has brought Israel to its lowest point on the international stage. Britain, France and Canada have threatened to impose sanctions on Israel if the fighting continues and the UK suspended trade talks with Israel, threatening future free trade agreements. Israel's ambassador to Britain was also summoned to the Foreign Office to hear the British government's displeasure and its intention to sanction West Bank settlers.
Sweden also summoned Israel's envoy over the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.