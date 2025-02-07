From two points in central Gaza: How the fifth hostage handover will happen

The fifth hostage handover in the first phase of the deal between Israel and Hamas in which Eliyahu Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami are set to be released after 491 days in captivity, is expected to take place on Saturday.
Like previous handovers, the three, who were kidnapped from the Nova music festival and Kibbutz Be'eri, will likely be released in the morning from two locations in central Gaza. Israeli officials are uncertain about the exact timing and whether the release will occur from one or two points.
The IDF is preparing for an early morning operation. Unlike last week, when Hamas announced the names of those to be freed in the morning, this time, the terror group provided the list to mediators in the evening, again blaming Israel for delays in aid deliveries and cease-fire breaches.
Before the names were released, Israel pressured mediators to secure the return of Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir, whom Hamas claims were killed but has provided no proof. The father, Yarden, who was released in the previous handover, said: "My light is still there, and as long as they are, everything is dark here." However, Israel’s efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
The Health Ministry said that after an initial medical assessment at the reception center near the Gaza border, Eliyahu, Or and Ohad would be transferred to the Sourasky Medical Center in and Sheba Medical Center Tel Aviv. Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva will be on standby.
The hostages will be escorted by IDF forces upon leaving Gaza, taken to the Re'im reception center for medical checks and reunited with their families before being moved to hospitals.
The Israel Prison Service (IPS) is preparing to release 183 Palestinian prisoners, including 18 serving life sentences. The list of prisoners designated for transfer to the West Bank and Gaza has been finalized. After necessary procedures at the prisons, forces will transport them to central holding facilities at Ofer and Ktzi'ot prisons.
The prisoners will be identified by the International Red Cross representatives and held until the hostages arrive in Israel. Once approved by Israeli authorities, prisoners from Ofer Prison will be taken to release points in the West Bank by the Red Cross, while the IPS will transfer those bound for Gaza to the Kerem Shalom border crossing.