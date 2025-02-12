Mediators push to save ceasefire, Egypt to unveil plan to rebuild Gaza

Scrambling to rescue the ceasefire and secure the release of hostages, Qatar and Egypt have intensified their diplomatic push, urging Gaza factions—presumably Hamas—to honor their commitments. In a conversation with Egypt’s "Al-Qahira Al-Akhbariya" on Wednesday, a Cairo source warned that Hamas’ decision on Monday to postpone Saturday’s scheduled phase of hostage releases has thrown the entire agreement into disarray.

3 View gallery Mediators pushing to rescue cease-fire deal ( Photo: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP, Sean Gallup / Getty Images, Carlos Osorio, Reuters )

The source explained that both Qatar and Egypt are working to preserve the accord and avert any resurgence of violence, pointing to mounting Israeli-American pressure to resume military operations should the hostages remain in captivity by the imposed Saturday noon deadline. In an unexpected turn, President Trump called on Israel to scrap the deal entirely, saying "all hell will break loose" if every hostage was not released by Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East repeated the president's threats that if hostages were not freed by Saturday at 12, "there's going to be a big problem."

"Hamas is a terrorist organization. They can't be allowed to be a part of the government in Gaza. It's an unhealthy situation. They need to go. The President said all that we all need to know, which is: Saturday, 12 o'clock."



Prime Minister Netanyahu issued an ambiguous statement that could be seen as contradictory, after the security cabinet meeting on Tuesday. While he affirmed Israel’s support for the deadline, he failed to clarify whether all hostages—or merely the three slated for release in the sixth phase—were to be freed immediately. A political insider later suggested the demand extends to all nine remaining hostages from the first phase, though a compromise might see only three released on Saturday, with the remainder following swiftly thereafter.

Expressing personal skepticism last night, Trump remarked during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, “Personally, I don’t think they’ll meet the deadline. I think they want to act tough.” Meanwhile, IDF has raised its level of readiness in the south by mobilizing reserve units in anticipation of any potential escalation.

These comments from the Egyptian source came just hours after a Hamas delegation—headed by Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya, who has not been in Gaza since the conflict began—arrived in Cairo to discuss preserving the fragile agreement. A Hamas official later informed Reuters that diplomatic efforts by Egypt and Qatar are being redoubled, with fewer than three days remaining before Trump’s ultimatum expires.

On its Al-Aqsa channel, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem insisted that “intense discussions are underway with mediating countries to compel Israel to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement.” Despite reaffirming its commitment to the pact, Hamas reiterated its threat to withhold hostage releases on Saturday, warning that any delays would be solely Israel’s responsibility, as it continues to violate the deal’s terms.

Hamas has also accused Israel of delaying humanitarian aid and the provision of refugee tents—a charge that Israel strongly denies. The United Nations has confirmed a significant increase in aid since the ceasefire took effect, though it also noted that the support remains insufficient for Gaza’s beleaguered population.

3 View gallery Trucks carrying humantarian aid in Gaza on Wednesday ( Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana / AP )

Many speculate that Hamas’ dramatic announcement to delay the Saturday phase may be partly driven by President Trump’s insistence on a depopulation strategy for Gaza—a policy reportedly endorsed by Netanyahu—and partly by the stalled negotiations for the deal’s second phase. Although Israel dispatched a delegation to Doha earlier this week, reports indicate its sole role was to observe rather than negotiate. Following Hamas’ announcement on Monday and a subsequent meeting of Israel’s Security Cabinet , Netanyahu declared a suspension of second-phase talks, which had scarcely begun.

Egypt's idea for Gaza

Cairo unveiled the first details of its alternative strategy for Gaza’s reconstruction. Notably, the King of Jordan himself urged Trump to delay its disclosure during their meeting .

In an interview with Qatar’s Al-Arabi channel, an Egyptian source explained Cairo was offering a blueprint to rebuild Gaza over the next three to five years without displacing its residents. The plan included two phases: first, the removal of rubble, followed by the systematic construction of new residential complexes. According to the source, the reconstruction effort will start in Rafah and the southern areas of the Strip before extending northward.

3 View gallery Abdel Fattah Al-SIsi ( Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP )

He added that the comprehensive strategy for rebuilding Gaza would involve the collaborative efforts of Arab states, the European Union, and the United Nations, with additional details expected to emerge next week in a summit meeting of the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE ahead of the Arab summit scheduled to take place in Cairo later this month.

Amid these high-stakes maneuvers, pressure was also building internally among Gazans, many of whom were desperate for a path to reconstruction. “We barely started believing in the ceasefire,” said Rafah resident Lofti Abu Taha to Reuters, emphasizing that “the people are suffering—they are the true victims.”

This deep-seated disillusionment resonates in Israel as well, where some experts remain cautiously optimistic that a resolution might be reached to secure the hostages’ release on Saturday. Notably, Hamas argued that it publicized its threat well in advance precisely to give mediators ample time to find a diplomatic solution.

In the Knesset, the debate raged as opposition leader Yair Lapid introduced an urgent proposal concerning the hostage deal. Representing the government, Minister Gila Gamliel offered only nebulous assurances, expressing hope that by 12 PM on Saturday “all the hostages will return.” She dismissed critics who accused the deal of being sabotaged earlier, asserting bluntly, “Prime Minister Netanyahu has worked tirelessly for the hostages’ release; the only impediment has been Hamas.”

Lapid, in a scathing rebuke of Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis, urged lawmakers to consider the profound emotional trauma inflicted on hostage families—subjected to contradictory messages—and warned that a return to conflict would likely prove fatal for the hostages, as Hamas appears to have no incentive to let them live.