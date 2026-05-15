UAE wanted joint Iran strike, but Gulf neighbors balked, report says

The United Arab Emirates tried unsuccessfully to persuade Saudi Arabia and Qatar to join a coordinated military response to Iranian airstrikes at the start of the war, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known by his initials MBZ, held a series of calls with regional leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, shortly after the United States and Iran went to war on Feb. 28, the report said.
During the calls, MBZ reminded Gulf leaders that the Gulf Cooperation Council was founded in 1981 largely in response to threats from Iran after the Islamic Revolution two years earlier. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
MBZ believed the Gulf states needed to respond as a bloc to deter Iran and chose to cooperate with the United States and Israel. His Gulf counterparts told him it was “not their war,” according to the report.
The refusal deepened already-strained ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It also helps explain Abu Dhabi’s anger at other Arab states, which contributed to its decision in late April to leave OPEC, the oil exporters’ cartel, and to move closer to Israel.
The UAE ultimately carried out several limited strikes against Iran without support from other Gulf states, first in early March and again in April.
Saudi Arabia struck Iran in March but later shifted toward promoting Pakistani mediation between Washington and Tehran. UAE officials were frustrated that they were not sufficiently updated on the Pakistan-led diplomatic effort.
In early April, Abu Dhabi refused to extend a $3 billion loan to Islamabad. Saudi Arabia later intervened to help Pakistan repay part of the money.
Qatar considered a military response after Iran attacked Ras Laffan Industrial City in mid-March, a Gulf official said. Ras Laffan is home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility. Doha ultimately chose not to act militarily and instead preferred to play a role in de-escalation efforts.
Bahrain and Kuwait, which usually coordinate closely with Saudi Arabia, stayed out of the confrontation. Oman, because of its closer ties with Iran, was not considered a realistic candidate to join retaliatory strikes.
One source said the Trump administration was aware of the UAE-led discussions and wanted Saudi Arabia and Qatar to join a coordinated military response.
The three Gulf states had previously tried to dissuade Trump from starting the war, fearing Iran would attack them and U.S. bases on their soil. In recent years, they have worked to improve ties with Iran in hopes of stabilizing the region and encouraging investment in their economies.