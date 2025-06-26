Hegseth holds Pentagon briefing to defend Iran nuclear strike damage claim | Live

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is holding a Pentagon press conference Thursday at President Donald Trump’s direction to counter recent intelligence reports questioning the scale of damage from U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Trump, responding to a leaked preliminary Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment, sharply criticized CNN and The New York Times for suggesting the strikes may have inflicted only limited or short-term harm. “These Patriots were very upset,” Trump posted on social media, referring to pilots who carried out the missions. He said the press conference would present “interesting” and “irrefutable” evidence and vowed to "fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots.”

