Hegseth holds Pentagon briefing to defend Iran nuclear strike damage claim | Live

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is holding a Pentagon press conference Thursday at President Donald Trump’s direction to counter recent intelligence reports questioning the scale of damage from U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.
Trump, responding to a leaked preliminary Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment, sharply criticized CNN and The New York Times for suggesting the strikes may have inflicted only limited or short-term harm. “These Patriots were very upset,” Trump posted on social media, referring to pilots who carried out the missions. He said the press conference would present “interesting” and “irrefutable” evidence and vowed to "fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots.”
The leaked DIA memo, based on intelligence gathered within 24 hours of the weekend strike, characterized the damage as “moderate to severe,” with Fordow—the heavily fortified underground enrichment site—deemed “moderate.” Still, the report noted Iran might not attempt to restore enrichment there. It also indicated damage was mainly to above-ground facilities and that many centrifuges appeared largely intact. U.S. officials cautioned that the assessment was incomplete and subject to revision as more information was collected.
In contrast, CIA Director John Ratcliffe issued a brief statement Wednesday, asserting his agency had obtained “credible evidence” showing Iran’s nuclear program sustained “severe damage” that would take years to rebuild. He said the intelligence collection effort was ongoing.
The briefing followed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s televised address Thursday. Khamenei called the attacks a staged American “show” and boasted of victory over Israel and the U.S. He claimed the nuclear facilities suffered less damage than Trump claimed and that Tehran would “quickly” rebuild them.
Hegseth’s Pentagon appearance aims to solidify the U.S. account amid conflicting intelligence narratives and mounting international scrutiny of the actual impact of the strikes.