From Syria's border to Gaza: The secret mission of fallen Druze IDF commander Ehsan Daxa

Two years after Col. Ehsan Daxa, commander of the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade, was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, details are emerging of a military campaign he led along the Syrian border. Under the name "Date Harvest," Daxa oversaw a series of strikes aimed at pushing Syrian military infrastructure away from Israel's border at a time when many considered the sector relatively quiet.

Officers who served alongside him and his widow, Huda, describe a commander who refused to wait for threats to intensify, his concern for Syria's Druze community and the operational legacy he left behind.

Gallery Friends of fallen Col. Ahsan Daxa at an observation deck established in his memory overlooking the area

Some commanders look at a border and see the situation as it is. Ehsan Daxa looked at it and saw what might happen 10 years down the road. For him, the relative calm along the Syrian border was not a reason to lower the level of alertness, but an opportunity to act before a potential threat became real.

In November 2021, the Kapiyot and Nachshon military posts were attacked. In August 2023, the 'Migraine' outpost was targeted in the deepest strike of the campaign. Between those operations, a clear operational doctrine took shape: Rather than wait for military infrastructure to become an active threat, it was necessary to act against it while it was still being established.

A complex reality along the 'Barrel Line'

For years, the prevailing assumption was that the border fence served as the main line of defense. But between the fence and the Alpha Line, in an area known as the "barrel line," the reality was more complicated.

Syrian forces had crossed the line and erected tents and structures in the demilitarized zone near the Israeli border. At the time, a Syrian presence in the area was effectively permitted. Daxa believed that situation could not be allowed to continue.

Although the Syrian regime had been weakened by years of civil war, he understood that circumstances could change and that military posts that appeared insignificant could eventually become positions from which threats against Israel could be launched.

"He always thought at least 10 steps ahead," says his widow, Huda Daxa. "He knew how to put himself in the other side's shoes, understand how they thought and then piece together the entire picture. He was a strategist, and his time in the Golan Heights was when he was at his best."

Ehsan Daxa pictured with his wife, Huda and their three children

Maj. S., who served as the intelligence officer of the 474th Brigade under Daxa's command, remembers a commander who refused to settle for conventional assessments of the situation. According to S., Daxa toured the sector and personally sought out Syrian positions that had encroached on the area. In his view, responsibility for defense did not end with identifying threats beyond the fence. It required a thorough understanding of the terrain and the infrastructure that could endanger Israel in the future.

The campaign developed gradually. Initially, strikes targeted positions established inside the demilitarized zone that had crossed the line defined by the IDF. The operations were subsequently expanded to additional outposts between the Alpha Line and the barrel line, and eventually deeper into Syrian territory.

The operations included ground raids, tank deployments and the use of Gil anti-tank missiles. Their objective was to push Syrian forces back and prevent them from establishing infrastructure that could eventually also be used by other hostile groups, including Hezbollah.

"The goal was to create a substantial security zone, clear and open for the movement of our forces," says Lt. Col. S., deputy commander of the Golan Brigade, who served alongside Daxa. According to him, the campaign strengthened defenses in the sector and improved the forces' preparedness for a possible escalation.

For Daxa, thinking ahead was not limited to military considerations. He also carried a deep concern for the Druze community in Syria, particularly the residents of Sweida. His connection to his Druze roots and to the State of Israel existed side by side, shaping his understanding of the complexities beyond the border.

"He was always worried about the situation of the Druze there," Lt. Col. S. recalls.

Huda says that concern also surfaced at home , although Daxa did not share details of the operations he was leading.

"At the time, I didn't always understand why he was so worried. Today, after what happened in Sweida , many things take on a different meaning. He understood things that not everyone could see."

Bringing humanity to a difficult reality

In July 2025, following the fall of the Assad regime, a deadly massacre of members of the Druze community took place in Sweida . It is impossible to say that Daxa foresaw those specific events, but the concerns he had expressed earlier reflected the way he considered future scenarios and his unwillingness to assume that circumstances would remain unchanged.

Those who knew Daxa say his operational determination was only one side of his personality.

'He always thought at least 10 steps ahead'

Lt. Col. S. recalls their first meeting, shortly after he took up his position. He expected a demanding professional discussion, but Daxa brought out some halva, a sweet he particularly loved, and the conversation turned to family, life and their connection to the Druze community.

Maj. O., operations officer of the 401st Brigade, who accompanied Daxa during the fighting in the Gaza Strip and was beside him in his final moments, also remembers his ability to bring humanity into difficult circumstances.

On the day O. assumed his position, during a particularly painful period of combat operations, Daxa greeted him with a smile, invited him to sit with the commanders and helped him settle into the role despite the difficult events unfolding around them.

Two years after his death, Daxa's legacy is reflected not only in the memories of those who served alongside him, but also in the doctrine he advanced: Rather than merely responding to a threat that has already reached the border fence, identify the danger while it is still distant and act to prevent it from developing.

For Huda, this was the essence of his character. "He always tried to understand what would happen next and what needed to be done today to be ready for tomorrow," she said.