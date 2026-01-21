Brother of former Hamas hostage found safe after 3-day search

Police confirmed that Mengistu, a resident of Ashkelon, was located safely aboard a train in the southern city of Kiryat Gat. Authorities did not provide further details on his condition or the circumstances of his disappearance.

His brother, Avera Mengistu, 39, crossed into the Gaza Strip in September 2014, shortly after the end of Operation Protective Edge against Hamas. Avera, who has a history of mental health issues, was held captive by the terrorist group for more than 10 years.

