Brother of former Hamas hostage found safe after 3-day search

Ashgara Mengistu, the 33-year-old brother of former Hamas hostage Avera Mengistu, was found Wednesday morning after a three-day search. He was last seen Sunday morning after leaving his mother’s home in Ma’ale Adumim.
Police confirmed that Mengistu, a resident of Ashkelon, was located safely aboard a train in the southern city of Kiryat Gat. Authorities did not provide further details on his condition or the circumstances of his disappearance.
His brother, Avera Mengistu, 39, crossed into the Gaza Strip in September 2014, shortly after the end of Operation Protective Edge against Hamas. Avera, who has a history of mental health issues, was held captive by the terrorist group for more than 10 years.
In January 2023, Hamas released a proof-of-life video in which Avera said: “I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I and my friends remain in captivity after so many years of suffering and pain? Where is the state and people of Israel to care about our fate?”
He was released in February 2024 as part of a broader hostage deal. After spending five months recovering at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Avera was transferred to a residential facility tailored to his needs.