Russia denounces, Germany and France defend Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran

World leaders issued mixed reactions on Friday following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion strikes against Iran's nuclear and military assets.

Leaders from Israel-friendly nations publicly endorsed the military action. In contrast, Russia sharply condemned the operation, denouncing Israel’s preemptive offensive as destabilizing and alarming to regional security.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Israel’s “right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens,” announcing increased security measures at Jewish and Israeli sites within Germany.

He said he spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday morning and received updates on the operation and its objectives.

The chancellor called on both sides to refrain from further escalation, but did not criticize Israel, and stressed Germany’s longstanding concern over Iran’s advanced nuclear weapons program.

“Just yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, in a resolution introduced by Germany together with France and the United Kingdom, reiterated that Iran continues to fail to fulfill its obligations to disclose its work on enriching nuclear-capable material. Iran has subsequently threatened to further accelerate uranium enrichment. This nuclear program violates the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and poses a serious threat to the entire region, especially to the State of Israel,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France had repeatedly condemned Iran's nuclear program and reaffirmed Israel's right to protect itself.

Writing in a post on social media platform X, Macron said he had spoken with several world leaders, including Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, and U.S. President Donald Trump. He did not say if he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Russia called Israeli strikes "unprovoked" and in breach of the United Nations charter, and accused Israel of wrecking diplomatic efforts to reach a deal to allay Western concerns about Tehran's nuclear program. "Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media.

President Vladimir Putin was receiving real-time reports on the situation from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service and the foreign and defense ministries, Peskov said.

In a detailed statement drawn up at Putin's behest, the Foreign Ministry condemned Israel and blamed the West for whipping up what it called anti-Iranian "hysteria." "We strongly condemn the use of force by the state of Israel in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law," the ministry said.

"Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, peaceful cities and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable.

"The international community cannot afford to be indifferent to such atrocities, which destroy peace and damage regional and international security," it said.

The statement said Moscow believed there was no military solution when it came to allaying Western doubts and fears around Iran's nuclear program and that diplomacy was the only answer.

"We call on the sides to exercise restraint in order to prevent a further escalation of tensions and the descent of the region into full-scale war," the ministry said. "In this regard, we recall the readiness of the United States to hold another round of talks (on Sunday) with Iran on the Iranian nuclear programme in Oman."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem also condemned the Israeli strike. "We strongly condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the dangerous and criminal Israeli aggression, supported by the U.S. administration, against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

"There is no justification for this Israeli aggression except to silence the voice of truth that supports the Palestinian people in Gaza, their cause to liberate Palestine and Jerusalem, and the resistance in Lebanon and the region.

"This aggression will have major repercussions on the region’s stability, it will not pass without a response and punishment. We extend our congratulations and condolences to our Leader and Guardian, Imam Khamenei, and to the great, striving, and noble Iranian people for the martyrdom of the senior commanders."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, briefing her on the Security Cabinet's decision and the IDF’s operation. Sa’ar emphasized the urgent need to halt Iran’s nuclear program as well as its long-range missile project. He described Iran’s current missile stockpiles and production rate as “unimaginable,” warning that the Islamic Republic is “on track to become the world’s number one missile producer.”

Sa’ar also addressed Iran’s efforts to restore its missile manufacturing infrastructure following the IDF strike in late October 2024 . He noted that Iran is actively pursuing a plan for Israel’s destruction, and its missile project adds another layer to the nuclear threat, posing a grave danger to a small state like Israel. Sa’ar stressed that Iran’s long-range missiles also threaten Europe, a concern repeatedly raised in his conversations with European leaders.