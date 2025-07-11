IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad commander who took part in October 7 massacre

Troops take out Fadl Abu al-Ata, head of the Shijaiyah Sector in Islamic Jihad and Hamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz Iyad, who took part in murderous Hamas assault

Gal Ganot, Einav Halabi|
IDF forces, in collaboration with the Shin Bet, eliminated Fadl Abu al-Ata, head of the Shijaiyah Sector in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Friday.
Also eliminated was Hamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz Iyad, the combat engineering and sabotage chief of Islamic Jihad’s Turukman Battalion, responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks against IDF troops.
2 View gallery
Fadl Abu al-AtaFadl Abu al-Ata
Fadl Abu al-Ata
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Abu al-Ata, killed on June 7, was among the terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre. He led coordination among terrorist groups in Shijaiyah within Gaza City and directed numerous attacks against IDF forces. Previously deputy commander of the sector, he was promoted to commander during the war.
In recent days, IDF forces also neutralized a terror cell in Khan Younis. The 188th Brigade’s combat team, under 36th Division’s command, targeted an armed terror group threatening troops, with support from the Israeli Air Force.
2 View gallery
Hamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz IyadHamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz Iyad
Hamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz Iyad
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Newly released IDF footage showed the airstrike on the terrorists. During the operation, troops conducted targeted raids on new sites in Gaza, destroying above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructure and seizing weapons and military equipment.
The IDF added that it “will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians.”
