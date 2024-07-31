Netanyahu: 'Israel will exact a heavy price for any aggression against us'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed the growing threats on Israel after it dealt "crushing blows" to Iran's proxies and vowed to "exact a heavy price for any aggression against us."

"Since the start of the war, I have made it clear that we are fighting against Iran's Axis of Evil. This is a war for survival against a stranglehold of terrorist armies and missiles that Iran seeks to tighten around our necks," he said in a statement shortly after a two-and-a-half-hour Security Cabinet meeting following the assassinations of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh .

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

The axis has three arms - Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah. In recent days, we have delivered crushing blows to each of them. In the attack, we eliminated Nasrallah's deputy, responsible for the murder of children and many other Israelis. He was behind the relentless attacks on our northern citizens and was one of the most wanted terrorists in the world."

Netanyahu recalled visiting the site of the Hezbollah massacre in Majdal Shams , where 12 children and teenagers were killed, and expressed solidarity with the Druze community. "We settled the score with Mohsen and will settle the score with anyone who harms us," he said, referring to Shukr by his call sign.

"Citizens of Israel, challenging days are ahead. Since the Beirut attack, threats have been heard from all sides. We are prepared for any scenario and will face any threat with focus and determination. Israel will exact a heavy price for any aggression against us.

"Every week, voices urge me to end the war, claiming it is unwinnable. We did not yield then, and I will not yield now. We have made significant achievements by making brave decisions despite heavy pressure."

2 View gallery Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo )

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran around 2:00 AM local time, hours after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian. Reports claim he was killed by a missile strike, but the circumstances remain unclear, and no footage has been released. Unlike Shukr's assassination in Beirut, Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's killing, despite accusations from Hamas and Iran.

The dual assassinations have raised concerns of a broader escalation leading to regional war. Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said that both Hamas and Tehran do not seek regional conflict but stressed that Haniyeh's assassination was a "crime" that must be punished. Iran has also threatened a severe response, with its UN delegation hinting at "special actions" to make Israel regret its actions.

In light of these threats, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited a missile defense battery and praised the soldiers, emphasizing the importance of their role. He highlighted the precision and quality of the Beirut operation and reiterated Israel's readiness for all scenarios.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited a Kfir Brigade exercise on the northern border and declared confidence in Israel's future actions. He emphasized that Israel will not revert to the pre-war situation with Hezbollah and is prepared to act decisively in any theater of operation.