Families of Oct. 7 victims launch week of protests, demanding state inquiry

A coalition of bereaved families from the October 7 Hamas massacre, known as the “October Council,” has launched a week of rage aimed at pressuring coalition lawmakers to oppose a government-backed plan to form a political investigative committee rather than a state-led inquiry into the failures surrounding the attack.
At a Sunday press conference in Tel Aviv, families of victims and hostages announced a series of protests and lobbying efforts through Wednesday — when the Knesset is expected to hold a preliminary vote on Likud MK Ariel Kallner’s proposal to establish a six-member political committee, rather than an independent, state-appointed body.
The families accused the government of attempting to shield itself from accountability and called the proposal a “shameful evasion.”
“We see this bill as a pathetic attempt to replace a real state inquiry with a corrupt political one,” said Rafi Ben Shitrit, former mayor of Beit She’an and father of Staff Sgt. Elroy Ben Shitrit, who was killed at Nahal Oz on Oct. 7. Tearing up a printed copy of the bill during the event, he warned coalition members: “Don’t desecrate the memory of our murdered loved ones with this deception.”
Jon Polin, father of Hersh Goldberg‑Polin, who was taken hostage and later killed in Gaza, rejected comparisons to the U.S. 9/11 Commission, saying: “Israel already has a clear legal framework for investigating national disasters. We don’t need new models — we need courage.”
Adi Zaquto, whose father Avi Zaquto was murdered in Ofakim, said: “Nearly two years have passed and no one has given us a single honest answer. Our families deserve more than silence.”
Other grieving parents echoed the sentiment, calling for a full state commission. Shimon Buskila, who lost his son Yarden, implored lawmakers: “Look me in the eyes and tell me why this happened. This is your moment of truth.”
Eyal Eshal, whose daughter Roni was killed in Nahal Oz, accused lawmakers of cowardice: “You fear the truth. The accused cannot investigate themselves.”
As part of their campaign, October Council launched a digital blitz highlighting past statements from coalition members in support of a state inquiry. The campaign urges the public to flood ministers’ phones with messages demanding they reject the “whitewash committee.”
Family members and supporters plan to confront lawmakers in the Knesset and protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office.
The proposed committee would be appointed under the authority of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, with the coalition and opposition each selecting three members. If the opposition refuses to participate, Ohana would appoint their members as well. To defuse criticism, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering a compromise allowing Supreme Court President Justice Itzhak Amit to make those appointments instead.