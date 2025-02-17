'Israeli drone strike kills senior Hamas commander in Lebanon,' reports claim

At least one person was killed in a drone strike attributed to Israel on a vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Sidon, Lebanese media reported on Monday. Footage from the scene showed a burning car and a panicked crowd. Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Akhbar reported one fatality, while Saudi outlet Al-Hadath claimed the target was senior Hamas commander Muhammad Shahin.
"The Israeli strike targeted a vehicle at Sidon's northern entrance. Initial reports indicate one casualty. The Lebanese army has sealed off the area,” Hezbollah-linked agency Al-Mayadeen reported. Israeli officials later said the target was a senior Hamas commander but didn't provide additional details.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted his testimony in the corruption court case against him after receiving an envelope and telling judges, "I have to leave." The session was paused, but it's unclear if the incident was related to the strike. Netanyahu had earlier requested a brief recess to speak with Defense Minister Israel Katz.
The Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley on Sunday in response to cease-fire violations. The attack coincided with a televised speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.
The IDF said the strikes were intelligence-guided and targeted rocket launchers and weapons sites used by Hezbollah. "Terrorist activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the military said. According to Lebanon's Al Jadeed, two strikes hit the southern villages.
In his speech, Qassem criticized a U.S. plan to evacuate Gaza, calling U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on Palestine "extremely dangerous." He accused Trump of trying to "erase Palestine and its people," calling it "political genocide."
"Israel’s actions are driven and supported by the U.S. We reject any forced displacement to Egypt, Jordan or elsewhere. Palestine belongs from the river to the sea,” he added.