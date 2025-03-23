Netivot resident caught spying for Iran, Shin Bet says

A 65-year-old resident of Netivot was arrested and is to be charged with spying for Iran. According to a statement from the Shin Bet and Israel police, Eduard Yosepov was suspected of violating security laws involving contact with enemy agents and carrying out missions at their direction in exchange for payment of tens of thousands of dollars.
Yosepov was alleged to have photographed sensitive locations including military bases, the Negev Nuclear Research Center, Haifa port and the Haifa oil refineries. He rented an apartment in Haifa overlooking the Haifa Port, at the direction of his handlers, to be used as a base of operations.
The suspect carried out the missions given to him by his handler despite his suspicions that he was working for a hostile nation. He was paid in cryptocurrency and by other means to maintain secrecy. He will be indicted on Monday.
Josepov's alleged crimes followed earlier arrests and indictments of dozens of Israelis who had agreed to carry out missions at the direction of Iranian intelligence operatives.
Earlier this month, another resident of the south, this time 29-year-old Dorov Bokobza from Beer Sheva, was arrested after he initiated contact with Iranian operatives and offered to sell them information, claiming he had access to the Negev Nuclear Research Center. According to his indictment, he was charged with contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy.
In February, the state prosecution asked a court to sentence Moti Maman from Ashkelon, after he admitted to working for an agent of Iran and visiting there.
In January the Shin Bet revealed that two residents of the north, who serve in the IDF reserves also worked for Iran and provided their handlers with information in time of war.