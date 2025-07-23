'Fighting endangers their lives': Hostage families in Washington urge to close hostage deal

, hostage families’ representatives delivered an impassioned plea to international media in Washington on Wednesday, urging U.S. and Israeli leaders to act decisively before it’s too late.

recounted his captivity in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, where fighting is now intensifying. “I was held with other hostages,” he said. “I stand here today to say, without hesitation: the fighting endangers their lives every second. Every moment without a deal increases the danger. I was there and I know what they’re going through.”

, recalled standing on the same Washington lawn a year ago, on the brink of a deal that collapsed, escalating the war. “Today marks 656 days of this endless war,” they said.

