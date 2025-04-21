US airstrikes kill 12 Houthis, fuel local ire against Iran-backed terror proxy

U.S. airstrikes in Yemen continued Monday overnight, with Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah outlet reporting strikes in the provinces of Sanaa, Marib, Hodeidah, Saada, Amran and Al Mahwit. According to Al-Hadath, 41 strikes were carried out across those six provinces. One strike reportedly targeted the Furwah market in Sanaa, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for two drone attacks on Israel. One targeted a “vital” site in Ashkelon using a drone identified as a Yafa model. The second, according to Saree, struck a military target in Eilat using a Samad-1 drone.

5 View gallery US strikes in Yemen ( Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah, AP Photo )

Saree also said the Houthis launched attacks on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying vessels in the Red Sea, as well as on the USS Carl Vinson and its ships in the Arabian Sea.

Amid ongoing strikes, fears of a fuel shortage grew in Sanaa following the weekend bombing of the Ras Issa port in Hodeidah. A gas station owner told Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat he had been instructed by Houthi authorities to reduce daily fuel sales to civilians and divert half the supply to the Houthi war effort.

Sources described growing panic in Sanaa and other areas over worsening fuel access. Residents accused the Houthis of hoarding fuel in secret storage sites for military use.

On Saturday, the Houthis reported shooting down another U.S.-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, claiming it was the 21st such drone downed since the war in Gaza began. Including incidents prior to the Gaza war, the Houthis say they have brought down 25 drones in several of its provinces.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah continues to publish daily propaganda videos and photos from targeted areas, often including chants against the U.S. and Israel. The terror group has reiterated it will not back down from its stance or its support for Gaza.

"We don’t care about the consequences of our position on Gaza. We’re prepared for any scenario and ready to defend our land," said Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council.

Asharq Al-Awsat also reported that the Houthis have been deliberately spreading misinformation about U.S. strike locations, allegedly to obscure the actual impact from U.S. intelligence. The Iran-backed proxy has ordered civilians in Houthi-controlled areas not to discuss strike locations or damage and has stepped up arrests and surveillance to prevent leaks.