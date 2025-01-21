'This sends a message': the chaos at Gaza's central square as hostages released

Hamas exhibited an image of hoards of people and many armed fighters on the streets during the transfer of the three first hostages, released on Sunday, to the hands of the Red Cross. But drone footage shows that the area around the crowed that had gathered was mostly empty. Only hundreds of Palestinians were seen gathering around Red Cross vehicles in an otherwise empty area.
Israel resisted finding an alternative government to Hamas in Gaza for months leaving Hamas to demonstrate their hold on power.
Hamas's propaganda was directed not only at Israel but also at Palestinians and the broader Arab world to project a victory narrative and reinforce its military and civilian control. only hundreds of Palestinians were seen gathering around Red Cross vehicles in an otherwise empty area.
Images released by Hamas, which faced international criticism, depicted armed terrorists and civilians swarming the hostages’ vehicle. The release took place in Saraya Square, a symbolic location connecting Gaza City’s north and south, chosen by Hamas to enhance its propaganda.
The terror group sought to showcase its elite Nukhba Force and “Shadow Unit,” responsible for hostage operations, to solidify its position.
Al Jazeera journalist Tamer Almisshal, known for his ties to Hamas, said that the choice of Saraya Square had strategic and political significance, especially during the initial days of the cease-fire agreement. "This area, heavily targeted by Israeli operations, sends a message: You didn’t break us — Hamas is still here."
The square, heavily damaged by IDF activity, previously housed Hamas leadership tunnels. Almisshal claimed the release's location symbolized Hamas's defiance and highlighted Israeli failures to dismantle its military infrastructure.
Before the war, Saraya Square was a bustling hub surrounded by banks, shopping centers and government buildings, including a central prison dating back to the British mandate, later used by various Palestinian factions.
According to Gaza residents, Hamas operatives frequently used hidden tunnels in the area during airstrikes. Red Cross officials described the scene of armed terrorists surrounding the vehicles as "complex and threatening," but the transfer proceeded. The organization plans to address future security concerns with Hamas.
Sunday also marked widespread Palestinian celebrations for the cease-fire, which Hamas framed as a dramatic victory over Israel. However, as refugees returned to their devastated homes, many expressed shock and frustration at the extensive destruction.
For Hamas, the cease-fire provided an opportunity to re-emerge from hiding, displaying its strength across Gaza. Armed terrorists roamed openly and Hamas police officers were spotted in blue uniforms in several areas. The peak of these displays coincided with the hostage release in central Gaza City.
Although the IDF attacked Hamas vehicles in Khan Younis shortly before the cease-fire, the truce has since limited Israel’s ability to counter Hamas’s public displays of strength. The terror group aims to demonstrate that its military and governance capabilities remain intact despite suffering significant losses during the 15-month war.
The issue of replacing Hamas as Gaza’s governing body was a central point of contention between Israel and the U.S. throughout the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected proposals involving the Palestinian Authority taking control of Gaza.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly voiced frustration over the matter, calling for "political courage" to find an alternative to Hamas. He noted that the terror group had successfully rebuilt its forces and recruited new terrorists, nearly matching the number lost in battles with Israel.