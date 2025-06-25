'Historic days for Israel': Mossad chief says crippled Iran nuclear threat

Mossad Director David Barnea on Wednesday made his first public comments on the outcome of Israel’s 12-day military campaign against Iran, describing it as a “historic moment” for the country and a major blow to Iran’s long-standing threat. His remarks came a day after a ceasefire went into effect, ending the unprecedented round of hostilities.
In a rare video statement published on the Mossad’s official site, Barnea praised the agency’s operatives and their coordination with the IDF during Operation Rising Lion. “These are historic days for the people of Israel,” he said. “The Iranian threat, which has endangered our security for decades, was significantly thwarted thanks to the extraordinary cooperation between the IDF, which led the campaign, and the Mossad, with the support of our ally, the United States.”
Barnea, who typically avoids public statements, emphasized that Mossad agents deployed across Israel and abroad had been operating “shoulder to shoulder” with the military since the operation began. “We were prepared for this moment,” he said. “Through precise intelligence, advanced technologies and exceptional operational capabilities, we helped the Air Force strike Iran’s nuclear project, establish air superiority over Iranian skies and reduce the missile threat, thereby securing Israel’s citizens.”
He also addressed the ongoing efforts to secure the return of hostages held by Hamas, saying: “The mission is not yet complete. Our commitment is to bring all the hostages home — the living for rehabilitation and the fallen for proper burial. This is our highest moral and ethical duty.”
Barnea visited the Mossad’s operational command center on Tuesday, where he reiterated the agency's continued vigilance. “We will keep a close watch on every project in Iran that we know in the deepest detail. We will be there, just as we have been until now,” he said.
Barnea also credited the CIA for its partnership in the operation. “I want to express deep appreciation to our central ally, the CIA, for its joint operations with us, and to its director for backing the Mossad in key decisions that enabled this mission,” he said.
The operation reportedly included the use of explosive-laden drones launched from within Iran, with Israeli sources revealing that the Mossad had established a covert drone base deep inside Iranian territory. Defense sources said the opening strike of the campaign involved extensive, coordinated action between the IDF, Mossad and Israel’s defense industries, building on years of intelligence gathering, operational planning and clandestine deployment of capabilities inside Iran.
Barnea concluded his remarks by thanking Mossad agents past and present. “This success stems not just from the operation itself,” he said, “but from the years of groundwork, executed perfectly, that led to this critical moment. These are moments none of us will ever forget. Thanks to Israel’s entire defense establishment, this is now a stronger, safer country — ready for what lies ahead.”
Security officials told Ynet the campaign’s success should be seen not only in military terms but also in its strategic and psychological impact. “Like the major victories of the past, including the Six-Day War, also in the Israel-Iran war, the most profound achievement is the strengthening of national resolve and regional deterrence,” one said. “We must now translate this success into new diplomatic agreements and long-term growth.”