Protest erupts in Jerusalem as government votes on Shin Bet chief’s dismissal

Thousands of protesters gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday night ahead of a government meeting where ministers were set to vote on the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar .

The demonstration began near the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before marchers proceeded toward government offices.

Police officers smashing car windows with a hammer and a rock at an intersection to clear vehicles blocking the roadway during anti-government protests in Jerusalem

Tensions escalated as footage emerged of police officers smashing car windows with a hammer and a rock at an intersection, allegedly to clear vehicles blocking the roadway. In the video, officers can be seen striking the windows forcefully while passengers remain inside. A police source defended the actions, saying, “This is how we open the car and tow it.” At one point, an officer was filmed drawing his personal firearm for unclear reasons. On Wednesday, police had issued fines for vehicles left unattended in protest.

The demonstration, organized by several activist groups, followed earlier clashes between police and protesters, where demonstrators attempted to break through barricades. Police responded with water cannons and a foul-smelling crowd dispersal substance known as "skunk."

Former lawmaker Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, was thrown to the ground by an officer while trying to shield a protester. “Shoving won’t stop me,” Golan said, later joining the evening rally.

Protesters called for the return of Israeli hostages, an end to the war and the prevention of Bar’s dismissal, as well as that of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. The government convened Thursday night to approve Bar’s removal, while a separate meeting on Sunday is expected to advance steps to oust Baharav-Miara .

Former Likud minister Dan Meridor addressed the crowd, delivering sharp criticism of Netanyahu. “I am certain that when [former Likud leader] Yitzhak Shamir called Netanyahu an ‘angel of destruction,’ he never imagined the destruction Netanyahu would bring upon Israeli society,” Meridor said. “The destruction he is leading—this happened in Turkey and Hungary, and now it’s happening in Israel. Our democracy is in danger.”

Meridor also condemned the return of far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the government . “A disciple of Rabbi Kahane is now a minister? What a disgrace. This government cynically attacks public servants and continues its judicial overhaul to create a hollow democracy,” he said.

Former Shin Bet chief Carmi Gillon also took the stage, leveling harsh accusations at Netanyahu. “Benjamin Netanyahu has the character and soul of a criminal, and his entire mindset is criminal,” Gillon declared. “The Netanyahu government is a criminal government. What does Netanyahu care if the economy collapses? He is sacrificing the Shin Bet tonight for his own survival, and he will sacrifice the attorney general next.” Gillon warned that “this may be one of the last protests in democratic Israel—this is a battle for survival.”

Golan, who had not planned to speak, took the microphone later in the evening, voicing deep concerns over the government’s actions. “I came here tonight with fear, in light of the dismissals of the Shin Bet chief and the attorney general. Israel will either remain a liberal democracy or become a messianic theocracy—we will never give up,” he said. “We will save Israel with the power of the people, through the courageous actions of thousands who woke up on October 7, volunteered and rescued civilians while the government was absent.”

“We will save Israel, dissolve this Knesset. There is no other choice. We will never submit to extremist nationalists,” Golan added. “This government belongs in the dustbin of history.”