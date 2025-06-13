Dramatic footage: Air Force destroys Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at Israel

In its overnight preemptive strike inside Iran, the Israeli Air Force attacked Iranian weapons and ballistic missile systems aimed at Israel, releasing video footage purportedly showing the strikes on Iranian territory.
Defense Minister Israel Katz was briefed that senior leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Air Force was neutralized while meeting in an underground command bunker. Katz hailed the operation as a “striking achievement” of Operation Rising Lion, saying the precise elimination of IRGC commanders, Iranian military officers and nuclear scientists—who he accused of plotting Israel's destruction—sent an unmistakable message: “Anyone working to annihilate Israel will be eliminated.”
Katz added that the IDF will continue efforts to disrupt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and remove threats to Israel, warning that Tehran will “pay an increasingly heavy price for its aggressive actions.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from an underground bunker, described the opening strike as “very successful.” He said, “God willing, we will achieve many accomplishments.” Netanyahu also cautioned that extended time in bomb shelters might be necessary: “It may be necessary to remain in protected spaces for an extended period.”
Officials said the strike marked one of the most significant operations in Israel’s history, characterizing it as a preemptive campaign aimed at neutralizing a grave existential threat.
Israeli security sources called the action a strategic move planned and executed during a broader multi-front war. “This was not a tactical strike or a limited operation—this is war,” said a senior IDF officer. “The Air Force carried out a historic preemptive strike 1,500 kilometers from home, at the most sensitive time.”
The assault was timed to coincide with active hostilities on other fronts, including against Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south. “A move of this scale demands total national responsibility—from the defense establishment to civilian readiness,” officials said.
According to the IDF, the offensive began with targeted assassinations of senior Iranian military and nuclear personnel and was intended as a sustained campaign, not a one-off strike. Military leaders emphasized that the timing of the operation had been carefully chosen to preempt what they viewed as an imminent missile threat from Iran.
Earlier, the IDF said it successfully intercepted all drones launched toward Israel by Iran as part of its retaliatory strike. According to officials, over 100 Iranian drones, already en route to Israel, were launched from multiple locations, including Iraq.
“Israeli aircraft have been intercepting drones for 610 days straight, protecting the country far beyond its borders," one senior officer said. The Home Front Command lifted its shelter-in-place directive shortly after.
Videos shared in Arab media appeared to show some of the drones being launched from Iraq. An Israeli security source said that Iran had planned a joint assault using both ground-to-ground missiles and drones, but that preliminary strikes by the Israeli Air Force disrupted the deployments before missiles could be launched.
While Israel conducted its strike on Iran without direct U.S. military involvement, officials told Ynet that the United States later assisted with the drone interceptions. Officials assessed early Friday that the U.S. would likely be first to offer support, followed by other coalition partners. Ultimately, Washington did not leave Israel to defend itself alone.
According to the IDF, more than 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the strikes, guided by military intelligence, hitting locations hiding senior figures in Iran’s military command. Among those reportedly killed were Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami.
“This was a precise, synchronized operation carried out under political directives,” said the IDF spokesperson. “We have been monitoring Iran’s activities for years. The regime possesses thousands of ballistic missiles and continues to arm itself against Israel. Our goal is defense—IDF remains on high alert.”