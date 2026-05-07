Spain calls in Israeli envoy over Gaza flotilla detention, calls move ‘unacceptable’

Spain’s government on Wednesday summoned Israel’s charge d'affaires in Madrid, Dana Erlich, following the arrest of Saif Abu Keshek, a Palestinian resident of Spain, who was detained during a flotilla to Gaza. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in an emergency parliamentary session that she was summoned to convey that Madrid views Abu-Keshek’s continued detention as “unacceptable.”
Albares said Spain believes the Israeli forces’ takeover of vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and the detention of their crews is “contrary to international law.” He noted that this is the second time Erlich has been summoned over the matter and added: “It cannot be that vessels are intercepted in international waters, their crews are detained and the ships are disabled.”
On April 29, commandos from Shayetet 13, elite naval special operations unit of the Israeli Navy, took control near Crete of more than 20 boats that had departed from Barcelona and Greece as part of the “Spring Flotilla 2026” bound for Gaza. The Foreign Ministry initially said about 175 activists aboard the vessels would be released. However, on May 1 the ministry said two activists “involved in terrorism” would be brought to Israel for questioning. Alongside Abu Keshek, flotilla activist Tiago Ávila, a Brazilian citizen, was also brought to Israel.
In a detention extension hearing held on Tuesday, a police representative said the two are suspected, among other things, of membership in a terrorist organization and assisting an enemy during wartime, and of contact with terrorist operatives and a foreign agent. The representative also said the activists were linked to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) organization, which Israel designates as a terrorist group. He added that “since they were the dominant figures in the flotilla and there is evidence indicating a level of suspicion regarding the alleged offenses, they were arrested.”
First published: 02:24, 05.08.26