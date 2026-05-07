Spain calls in Israeli envoy over Gaza flotilla detention, calls move ‘unacceptable’

On April 29, commandos from Shayetet 13, elite naval special operations unit of the Israeli Navy,

took control near Crete of more than 20 boats

that had departed from Barcelona and Greece as part of the “Spring Flotilla 2026” bound for Gaza. The Foreign Ministry initially said about 175 activists aboard the vessels would be released. However, on May 1 the ministry said two activists “involved in terrorism” would be brought to Israel for questioning. Alongside Abu Keshek,

flotilla activist Tiago Ávila, a Brazilian citizen, was also brought to Israel