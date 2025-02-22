Forensic Institute chief: 'No evidence Shiri and her children killed in airstrike; we have seen depths of evil'

Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine head Dr. Chen Kugel, on Saturday provided details on the murders of Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir, in Hamas captivity. “Our examination found no evidence of injuries from an airstrike,” he said, contradicting Hamas’ claim that they were killed in an Israeli bombing.
“Tonight, after more than 500 days since the October 7 massacre, we identified Shiri Bibas, two days after identifying her children, Ariel and Kfir,” Kugel said. “This is a difficult day for the family, for us as medical teams and for all of Israel. We have seen depths of evil we never imagined existed.”
On Friday night, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Shiri Bibas' body had been identified. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari detailed the circumstances of the murders: “Contrary to Hamas' lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood.”
“The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys, they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities. This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process, and intelligence that supports the findings.”
“After our firm insistence on the immediate return of Shiri’s body, we succeeded in bringing her back for burial in Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “The nation mourns the kidnapping and brutal murder of Shiri and her children, Ariel and Kfir. We share the Bibas family's deep sorrow and embrace them. We will never forget or forgive.”