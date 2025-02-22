Shiri Bibas murdered in captivity, Kibbutz Nir Oz says

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced early on Saturday that Shiri Bibas was murdered in captivity after she was abducted in the massacre of Oct. 7 with her two little boys Ariel and Kfir. The announcement came hours after her remains were returned to Israel
"Shiri who was abducted at the age of 32 was born and raised at Nir Oz. For years she had cared for the children of the Kibbutz with dedication as part of the education system and was beloved by all who knew her. In the last two years she worked at the Kibbutz accounting department but was first and foremost a dedicated mother with unending love," Nir Oz said in a statement.
"Shiri, Yarden, Ariel and Kfir loved their home at Nir Oz, their porch and front lawn where they spend endless happy moment as a family and from where they were all abducted on October 7. Shiri's parents Yossi and Margit Silverman were murdered on that auwful day. Today, after 16 unbearable months, there is painful closure for the family. Shiri and her little boys will return for their final resting on Israeli soil. Shiri was survived by her husband, sister and nephews, loving family and friends who will always remember her smile, kindness and the joy she had spread. May the memory of Shiri Ariel and Kfir be blessed."
Earlier Shiri's remains arrived for identification at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv after being transfered to the IDF by the Red Cross on Friday after a body of an unknown female was handed over with the remains of the two boys.
According to the IDF, the mother and her baby boys were brutally murdered and the terrorists attempted to mask their attrocity by mutilating their bodies to make it appear as if they had died from an IDF bombing.
Contrary to Hamas's lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities. This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process, and intelligence that supports the findings."